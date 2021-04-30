Insiza villagers cry foul

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOME villager in the Khombo area of Insiza in Matabeleland South have accused their traditional leader of parcelling out land to outsiders, leaving them without enough grazing land for their livestock.A villager from ward 22 said the area was now overcrowded after new homesteads were allegedly set up with Chief Jahana's authorisation."We no longer have grazing land for our livestock and the children are beaten while herding cattle for letting them graze in those places," the villager said."One of the boys was beaten and his arm was broken. We reported the matter to the police, but the culprit ran away."Women now fear for their lives as they are not allowed to fetch firewood beyond set boundaries." However, Chief Jahana, born Ndumiso Khumalo, distanced himself from the allocation of new stands."There are people, who are selling the grazing area to the outsiders," Khumalo"I came with some of my people from Gokwe, who still today do not have places to stay."