Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scramble for Hwange

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
COAL dust fouls the air in Hwange, a mining town in the Matabeleland North region of Zimbabwe, about an hour's drive southeast of Victoria Falls.

Black smoke and a throat-closing odour saturate the atmosphere.

Coal - a blackish-brown sedimentary rock said to be the dirtiest of fossil fuels - releases carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that worsens the warming of the planet and, ultimately, climate change.

Nonetheless, Zimbabwe, which relies heavily on coal, is intensifying investments in the industry amid a worldwide push to phase out the fossil fuel.

The United Nations, along with environmental activists at both the global and national levels, has pushed countries to reduce emissions that provoke global warming.

In May 2019, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the world "must stop building new coal plants by 2020".

Zimbabwe, a signatory to the legally binding Paris Agreement to reduce global warming, has no such plans.

Instead, the country looks to ramp up coal production and seeks to make mining in general a $12 billion industry by 2023.

In 2018, coal contributed 0.4% to the country's gross domestic product.

Environmental activists say this bucks Zimbabwe's climate policy, which promises that the country will "promote renewable energy and adoption of energy efficient technologies".

Lawrence Mashungu, a government climate change and mitigation expert, sees no conflict between the national policy and coal expansion in Zimbabwe.

"The coal project being implemented right now is actually at a much smaller scale than the initial plan - prior to knowledge on climate issues," said Mashungu, who works in the ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, referring to a new plant scheduled to go up in Gokwe North district, about 348 kilometres from Harare, at an estimated cost of $3 billion.

Zimbabwe's coal industry has existed for a century, and the country possesses 10.6 billion to 26 billion tons in reserves. That's enough to last another 100 years.

In addition to the facility scheduled for Gokwe, Zimbabwe has four coal-fired power plants - in Harare, Munyati, Bulawayo and Hwange towns.

Simiso Mlevu, of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, a Zimbabwe-based research and advocacy organisation, said the country should abandon coal now and pour resources into renewable energy.

"If we do our part," she said, "then we can petition countries who emit the most to pay towards resilience-building in poorer countries."

The nation has moved towards renewable energy, Mashungu said.

As an example, he cites the nearly 500 biogas digesters - systems that transform waste into energy - used by institutions and residences throughout the country.

Zimbabwe also enjoys about eight hours of sunshine a day. As of last September, the country had 55 solar plants from independent power producers, but only five were working.

"We cannot abruptly switch off Hwange Power Station," Mashungu said.

"Our renewable energy plans have to mature first.

"When this happens, there will be a smooth switch from fossil fuels.

"It's a learning process for everyone involved, and we are hopeful we will get to fully using renewable energy."

Lorraine Chiponda, coordinator of the Africa Coal Network, an environmental advocacy group, said coal promotes not only pollution, but also wildlife conflict and land degradation.

Coal mining in parks, for example, has agitated elephants, causing them to attack locals, she said.

"We understand that the shift [to renewable energy] is not going to be abrupt as there are livelihoods to consider and jobs which may be lost,'' Chiponda said.

"But if we do not begin now, the coal mining technology will become obsolete soon, and politically the country will be marginalised."

In Lusumbani village, which sits within Hwange town, Innocent Ngwenya isn't opposed to coal mining. But he is concerned about its effects on ordinary people.

Ngwenya (35) has lived in the village for 20 years. A logistics officer for a local trust that serves vulnerable people, he ticks off ways coal has upended life in Lusumbani: Blasting from mines shakes houses.

Coal trucks constantly rumble through the community. And villagers are always breathing in coal dust.

Only mine employees get regular medical checkups, he says. Villagers often don't know how coal affects their health.

"For over a decade we have been engaging different stakeholders over these concerns," Ngwenya said. "Maybe they are working on it, but we currently don't know what their answer is." –

-----
Vimbai Chinembiri is a Global Press Journal senior reporter based in Zvishavane, Zimbabwe. She specialises in reporting on Zimbabwe's extractive industries.

Source - Global Press Journal

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police use Facebook to nab syndicate

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

4 mins ago | 4 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

22 mins ago | 42 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

28 mins ago | 55 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

34 mins ago | 300 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

35 mins ago | 48 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

36 mins ago | 30 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

36 mins ago | 103 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

46 mins ago | 27 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

50 mins ago | 17 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

59 mins ago | 197 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

1 hr ago | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 467 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

13 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

13 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel consumption declines

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans blamed for SA xenophobic attacks

13 hrs ago | 677 Views

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

22 hrs ago | 2101 Views

All doom and gloom for Zimbabwean workers

24 hrs ago | 817 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days