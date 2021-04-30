Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) engagements have been thrown into disarray following labour's decision to pull out of a crucial meeting recently, as the standoff over minimum wages intensified.

The TNF brings together government, business and labour to digest key socioeconomic matters affecting the economy and propose solutions.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo told Standardbusiness that labour decided to walk out after realising that there would be "no value" in attending the latest round of talks.

The Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions and the Apex Council, which represents the interests of state workers, also stormed out after it became clear that a proposal for foreign currency-denominated salaries would not sail through.

A push towards a blanket national minimum wage had also been rejected by business, which said these should be negotiated at sectoral level.

This publication was told that government fought in private sector employers' corner on the minimum wage push, triggering outrage from labour, which accused its TNF peers of colluding to propose low salaries for Zimbabwe's long suffering workers.

"We walked out because we did not find any value in being part of a meeting that does not intend to meaningfully resolve issues that affect workers," Moyo charged.

"We cannot be part of a TNF that perpetuates slavery and hunger.

"The principle of a national minimum wage is not unique to Zimbabwe," he said, accusing Labour minister Paul Mavima of failing to listen to labour's point of view.

The ZCTU boss said instead of exhausting the minimum wage issue, government wanted to proceed to discuss other issues during the meeting.

He said labour would not attend future meetings unless government and business demonstrated that they were ready to tackle serious issues affecting workers.

But Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) president Israel Murefu described the walkout as unnecessary.

"I do not think the walkout by labour will resolve anything," Murefu said.

"We need to go to the negotiating table and agree to disagree," Murefu said.

The Emcoz chief said after the Covid-19 pandemic pushed more of Zimbabwe's ailing firms to the brink, it would be impossible to issue a national minimum wage.

Murefu said although all three parties were amenable to paying a minimum wage of 50% of the Poverty Datum Line (PDL), nothing conclusive was agreed during the charged meeting.

The TNF technical committee has been tasked to carry out research on the capability of the various sectors to pay at least 50% of the current PDL.

"We have given the technical committee about a month to carry out this research," Murefu said.

"This will then guide us in our negotiations in our next meeting.

"Despite the walkout by labour, we did make some progress during the meeting," Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency data showed last Wednesday that the PDL for an average family of five shot to $28 362 in April from $26 560 in March, way above what many Zimbabwean workers earn.

Labour market analyst John Mufukare said there was need for the TNF to address the causes of the challenges and not tinker with the symptoms.

"It is disturbing that business and labour cannot find common ground in this difficult environment," Mufukare said.

"Business and labour should look at the cause of the problems and not the symptoms."

This was not the first time labour boycotted a TNF meeting.

Unions boycotted the TNF meeting which was scheduled for December 17 last year, saying government and business were not negotiating sincerely.

"We members of organised labour made up of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions and Apex Council would like to express our displeasure with the proceedings at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum and in particular, the lack of seriousness by both government and business when it comes to the issue of addressing eroded wages and salaries crisis, hence our decision not to participate in the TNF of 17 December 2020," the unions said.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-AirZim workers reject Zimdollar payouts

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Another Zimbabwe woman partners Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

4 mins ago | 2 Views

No major changes in Warriors squad

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Scramble for Hwange

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Insiza villagers cry foul

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Boy (12) hangs himself

11 mins ago | 16 Views

UBH Covid-19 admissions up

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Workers must be treated fairly, says Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Chiyangwa sets Cosafa Cup participation fee at US$19 000

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Blitz to get new voters ahead of 2023

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Ndumiso Gumede the man

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Mobile network operators to set up more tower sites

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Teachers cash in on US$140 incentives

17 mins ago | 21 Views

Man robs schoolboy of $5, pays for sex services

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo police use Facebook to nab syndicate

29 mins ago | 50 Views

Pay workers in US dollar, says Chamisa

35 mins ago | 57 Views

Fresh war erupts over Mugabe remains

41 mins ago | 350 Views

Dembare pardon Muzadzi

42 mins ago | 53 Views

RBZ to blacklist auction forex abusers

42 mins ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira snubbed during surprise Zanu-PF meeting appearance

43 mins ago | 118 Views

CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

52 mins ago | 27 Views

PSL season to kick-off in July

56 mins ago | 19 Views

Hit and run driver knocks down female cop

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Woman kills self after suspecting hubby of cheating

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to side-step load shedding in winter

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Kombi ban will bring road sanity

1 hr ago | 191 Views

'Zimbabwe has capacity to fund its growth agenda'

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Fresh salary increment for civil servants

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Private sector raises over $230 million to procure Covid-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Workers have kept us going, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Why Lobola Should not be Refundable - Love must never be refunded nor measured in monetary terms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC Alliance South Africa holds its First Council Meeting

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Will cites provide cover for a racism–based ban on international hunting?

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Police disperse MDC Alliance Assembly of Women meeting in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

For an African man, sex is power to shut up a woman's mouth

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa moves to dissolve 'opposition-run' councils

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Who is Zanu-PF national PC - Rugeje or Matemadanda?

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zanu-PF MP, CIO order Cottco to withdraw MDC member's tender

13 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Soldier killed over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Killer Zivhu donates to Mnangagwa home school

13 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF escalates its 2023 campaign

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Cop up for drug smuggling

13 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zacc ups anti-graft drive

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe's fuel consumption declines

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader arrested

13 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabweans blamed for SA xenophobic attacks

13 hrs ago | 681 Views

A new hope… President Mwonzora's to do list

23 hrs ago | 2103 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days