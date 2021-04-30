Latest News Editor's Choice


Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 39-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi Cannabis farmer was sentenced to 3 years for cultivating dagga by a Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last week.


Blessing Spada pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on independence day police received a tip off to the effect that and went on to search his house where they found 990 grams of cannabis.

He also led the police to his garden where he uprooted 44 plants of the dangerous drug.

In another case a 21-year-old Guruve robber was sentenced to 10 months by magistrate Mugwagwa for robbing a pedestrian of his money and mobile phone.

Mairos Takudzwa Tembo was convicted after his own plea of guilty.

The court heard that Tembo followed Lawrence Muronzi on March 12 around 2100hours on a footpath, tipped him down and robbed him of his wallet and cellphone.

Muronzi reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest Tembo.

Twitter @simbasitho

Source - Byo24news

