Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN wanted by police over a bus accident that killed two people 10 years ago, is working for another bus company plying the Shamva-Harare route and admits to using a fake Class One drivers licence which he bought on the street .

Thomas Muzonzini reportedly fled to South Africa in 2012 after allegedly causing the death of two people in a bus accident along New Chitungwiza Road. Six years later, he reportedly resurfaced with a fake licence from South showing he was now a Class One driver.

Using the fake document, Muzonzini was employed by Lee Jay bus company, which is contracted to ZUPCO. He had previously worked for Zupco, but was fired for failing to produce a valid driver's licence at a police checkpoint.

Investigations by The Herald revealed that the licence disc and the defensive driving certificate he is using are fake. A check with the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) revealed that Muzonzini is not a holder of a valid Zimbabwe driver's licence, not even a motorcycle licence.  

A formal response by CVR Registrar Mr George Makoni reads: "Reference is made to your formal enquiry regarding the status of a driving document held by the above cited person. According to our records, Mr Thomas Muzonzini, is not a holder of a valid driver's licence. The driving document that he holds is fake. It was not issued by this office and should, therefore, be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves."

Mr Makoni said the licence number on the document belongs to someone else.

"Furthermore, we wish to put it on record that we did issue driver's licence 42581AH. However, the driver's licence with that number was instead issued to Mr Tawanda Tsikwaurere ID number 42-249669 C 42 as a duplicate or replacement driver's licence. His original had been issued in September 2013 for classes 2-4-5."

The news crew tracked down and caught up with Muzonzini, who was driving a bus inscribed "EX-COACHES" along the Harare-Shamva route. Prior to servicing the Shamva route, Muzonzini plied the Harare-Murehwa route. The bus that was being driven by Thomas Muzonzini using a fake driver's licence.

On Wednesday, the news crew saw him collecting passengers at Simon Vengai Muzenda bus rank in Harare and followed the bus along Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road and managed to talk to him at the Shamva Tollgate. He admitted to driving a bus without a Class One licence although he claimed to hold a Class Two licence, which he said was at home although the CVR says it has never issued him any licence.

Upon being shown the copy of a fake licence he was using, Muzonzini admitted it was his. He confessed to buying it from the street.

"Yes, it is mine. Ndakachitenga kuvakomana. Ndakabhadhara mari shoma. I intended to use it in South Africa but my children had to buy this for me before I went back to SA.

"Yes I admit that I bought the licence but I no longer have it. It was taken by the police at a checkpoint in Murewa. I am only left with a class two licence which I left at home," Muzonzini said.

A check with the Murewa police revealed that there are no documents whether original or fake which were taken from Muzonzini.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

1 hr ago | 165 Views

2008 terror leader dies

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chisora cries foul

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police bust number plates gang

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

14 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

14 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

17 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 902 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

23 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

23 hrs ago | 564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days