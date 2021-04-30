Teen kills elderly couple

News / National

by Staff reporter

An elderly couple was killed by their grandson, thought to be mentally ill, wielding a log at Musetshwa Village in Zhombe on April 25.Mr Ambrose Ncube (74) was battered first on the head and then his wife, Ms Thando Musetshwa (68) was fatally struck as she rushed up to check what was happening.Police have since opened investigations into the matter.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the 19-year-old man was heard shouting at his sister telling her to go away from their home."Reports are that he went on to pick a log and assaulted his uncle Mr Ambrose Ncube on the head, killing him instantly," he said."Mr Ncube's wife, Ms Thando Musetshwa, rushed to the scene to see what was taking place, and she too was assaulted and killed instantly."Other grandchildren rushed to the police to make a report and the 19-year-old was arrested.Asst Comm Nyathi advised parents and guardians to ensure that psychiatric patients always take their medication or are taken for treatment so that incidents of a similar nature do not take place.Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man from Hurungwe in Mashonaland West Province was arrested after he allegedly murdered his wife (16) on allegations of infidelity on Monday last week, again hitting her with a log.Police observed injuries on the victim's body that was found lying facing upwards in a pathway in the midst of Village 7B Mauya fields, with bruises all over the body.