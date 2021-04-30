Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Passport seekers will soon be able to apply for the travel document in the comfort of their homes and schedule appointments with the Registrar-General's Office online, following efforts being made to consolidate data that enables one to do so.

When the system eventually takes off, no one will be required to physically visit the RG's Office for a passport as collection will be done at the applicant's nearest Post Office.

This comes as Treasury has released funds for the procurement of a specialised passport printing machinery and consumables for both passports and national identity cards, in a move that is expected to considerably reduce the backlog.

Printing passport booklets is not a problem as the machine at Fidelity Printers can print enough per day, but there is need for a modern machine to personalise the passport through embedding personal data and pictures.

The passport backlog had already started coming down, with figures showing a decline from 400 000 to 250 000 in the last few months.

The integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) solution being established for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will computerise and consolidate data from police, civil registration and immigration as a long-term solution to documentation challenges.

Speaking at a special Zanu PF Provincial Coordination Committee meeting on Saturday, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, who is also the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, said the system will enable people to apply for passports and make appointment with the Registrar General's Office online.

Further, the system will consolidate and interlink data to get rid of corruption and to assist in the arrest of criminals at immigration points, people who overstay and those who jump red robots.  

Mobile national identification card registration has been set up, said Minister Kazembe, who made an undercover visit to the RG's Office last week to unmask corruption that people have complained about over the years.

Interestingly, a tout coaxed Minister Kazembe for a US$30 bribe to jump the queue.  

Said Minister Kazembe: "The new dispensation inherited the passport challenges, but the country was already facing economic challenges due to sanctions.

"There are three stages involved in passport production and the first stage is the creation of the booklet. We have a machine in the country which can manufacture 8 000 books per day.

"Fidelity Printers has another machine which can produce 8 400 booklets per day. We don't have challenges at this stage and we have the capacity to print three million booklets."

The second stage, said Minister Kazembe, involves personalisation of the passport where personal data and pictures are embedded on the passport. This process requires a specialised printer which can print 2 000 passports per day."  

Minister Kazembe said passport covers and consumables were imported and a passport had about eight security features, which are done by the specialised printer.  He said sanctions affected the country for a long time and there was a backlog from 2016/2017, caused by lack of foreign currency to import the consumables.  

Zimbabwe had not been able to import consumables because of sanctions, and used other means to access them. The third stage in passports production is validation of the passport and quality control.  

"The first solution done by Government is to buy additional machinery to increase capacity to match demand," said Minister Kazembe.

"This was approved by Cabinet and Treasury has released funds for the procurement of the machinery."  

Shifts have been introduced at the RG's Office to ensure the backlog was reduced, he said. Minister Kazembe said the consumables were not bought over the counter, but were approved by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, a United Nations organ, since a passport had to be internationally acceptable.

He warned citizens not to expect dramatic changes overnight, but promised that considerable changes were "coming".  

"Corruption had adversely affected service delivery and some people were enjoying the congestion and chaos," said Minister Kazembe.

"My visit to Market Square (RG's offices) was to get a first-hand experience of the challenges faced by ordinary people in acquiring for birth certificates.

"At the death certificate counter, I saw only one employee serving people, while the other two were said to be on tea break, while people in a queue to be served.

"At the passport department, they were serving only 50 people to create congestion so that people get stranded and are sold tickets to jump the queue."  

At Market Square, Minister Kazembe said he saw a police officer with several forms and looked like he was "doing some underhand dealings".  

The officer was later arrested.

Minister Kazembe said after his visit, he received feedback that things had changed and people were being served diligently.  

"The President has adopted a zero tolerance to corruption stance and it is a collective responsibility," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

1 hr ago | 165 Views

2008 terror leader dies

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chisora cries foul

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police bust number plates gang

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

14 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

14 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

17 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 902 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

23 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

23 hrs ago | 564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days