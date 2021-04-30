Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top ref misses fitness test

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FIFA referee Norman Matemera was conspicuous by his absence at the Zimbabwe Referees Committee (ZRC) refresher course and fitness test that ended in Bulawayo yesterday after reportedly being quarantined for Covid-19.

This means Matemera will not only miss out on officiating in the Premiership that starts on May 15, but he will also be omitted from international appointments until he passes a fitness test.

Matemera will be on the sidelines for a while as the ZRC holds a fitness test for failed referees after six weeks. However, the experienced referee might be lucky and be allowed to join First Division referees when they do their physical examinations.

Eighty match officials took part in the refresher course that started on Friday with theoretical lessons followed by a fitness test on Saturday.

Another group of assistant referees then checked in for class on Saturday and did their fitness test yesterday. Three centre referees, Antony Madzire, Yasini Yasini and Tambidzai Tavengwa, as well as a Kwekwe-based assistant referee only identified as Hadebe, failed the fitness test.

Three female referees, Grace Gimo, who officiated the Dynamos and Highlanders Independence Cup final, Sibonokuhle Sibanda and Charity Mnkandla, passed the men's fitness test. This means the trio qualifies to officiate in PSL games. ZRC chairman Bryton Malandule described the refresher course as a success.

"We held marathon sessions that ran into the night. We covered law amendment, handball and incidents on critical areas. On the fitness side, we had some ladies who did the men's test. Fifa is against discrimination of women and has been encouraging that they officiate men's matches. As such, those who passed the test will be considered for PSL games. If they had done the women's test, then they would only officiate women's games and Division One matches," said Malandule.

On Matemera, Malandule said he'll be tested in the next course.

Every year, ZRC is mandated to hold three refresher courses and fitness tests. Meanwhile, match commissioners are expected to check in for a refresher course next weekend that will be facilitated by Felix Tangawarima.

Source - chroicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

1 hr ago | 165 Views

2008 terror leader dies

1 hr ago | 442 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chisora cries foul

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police bust number plates gang

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

14 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

14 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

17 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 901 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

23 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

23 hrs ago | 564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days