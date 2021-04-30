Latest News Editor's Choice


Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has dismissed social media speculation that today is a public holiday following Workers' Day which fell on Saturday.

The message claims that since the public holiday fell on a weekend, the following Monday will be a holiday, leading to confusion.

Monday only becomes a holiday if a public holiday falls on a Sunday. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has cleared the air on the issue.

"A lot of enquiries have been made regarding whether tomorrow, 3 May 2021, is a public holiday.

This follows the International Labour Day (Workers Day) commemoration which was held yesterday, Saturday, 1 May 2021.

"Since Workers Day fell on a Saturday, it does not apply that the public holiday will be rolled over to Monday. This rule applies to any other public holiday. Please be guided accordingly," tweeted the Ministry.

According to the Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act Section 1 (i) when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday.

Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act establishes public holidays in Zimbabwe; and provides for the prohibition of business on particular days in the national interest.

The Act also stipulates that the President may, by statutory instrument, declare that any day shall be a public holiday.

Source - chroicle

