Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE stage is set for a contest between players and clubs, with Zifa sticking to its resolution that player contracts that expired in December should be rolled over to this year, following complaints by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

Caps United have already challenged the movement of some of their players, demanding some form of compensation after they signed players who have moved on without kicking a ball for them.

The 2020 Premier League season was abandoned due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said the association was sticking to a statement it made at the end of last year, which it claims was in line with Fifa guidelines.

The statement, issued by Zifa in December, read: "Where an agreement is due to expire at the original end date of the season, such expiry be extended until the new end date of the season, or alternatively, in the event that the 2020 season is called off, the end date of the next ensuing season. Loan transfer agreements which are due to expire at the original end date of the season are extended until the new end date of the season, or alternatively, in the event that the 2020 season is called off, the end date of the next ensuing season. Employment contracts which are due to commence at the mid-season break are extended to expire at the new mid-season break to be set by the governing relevant Zifa affiliates.

"Where an agreement is due to continue at the original start date of a new season, such commencement be delayed until the new start date of a new season. Notwithstanding the aforementioned recommendations, parties are to abide by the contractual obligations in respect to payment of the agreed salaries, and other payments due to the players during the subsistence of the contract. The aforementioned guidelines are in line with the general guidelines made by Fifa and are amended so as to suit our season and circumstances."

Last week, FUZ wrote to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) indicating otherwise, but the league resolved on Friday that player contracts should roll over to this year following inactivity in football for the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is even more regrettable since Fifa, in the Fifa COVID-19 guidelines, instructed its member associations to engage with players' unions at domestic level. We would like to stress that the guidelines which were issued on December 31, 2020 do not make it sufficiently clear that the recommended points are not binding on players and clubs. In other words, we feel that it has not been made sufficiently clear that these are just recommendations from Zifa and that for any and all amendments to be made to loan/transfer agreements and employment contracts, the consent of all parties is required, including consent of the player," FUZ said.

The footballers said Fifa "suggested" an extension of contracts.

"In any case, Fifa never proposed to extend the contracts of the parties with a full additional year. We would add that according to the Fifa guidelines, as a matter of principle, existing employment agreements shall be governed by the national law referred to in the agreement and/or an existing collective bargaining agreement and the contractual autonomy of the parties ... so we urge clubs to negotiate with players on new contracts for the 2021 season," FUZ said.

After the PSL annual general meeting on Friday, PSL vice-chairman Lifa Ncube said: "We will stand guided by Zifa on player contracts. We will stick to Zifa guidelines and we resolved on contracts roll over."

There was a significant movement of players last year and Gwesela insists that any such movement should be by mutual agreements between clubs.

Brian Banda moved from Highlanders to FC Platinum last year after his contract expired in June together with Tinashe Makanda, while Innocent Mucheneka is said to be at FC Platinum from Caps United.

Caps United's Newman Sianchali is said to be now at Dynamos, while Chicken Inn's Valentine Kadonzvo is at Ngezi Platinum, whose midfielder Michael Charama is now at the GameCocks.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

1 hr ago | 201 Views

2008 terror leader dies

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 472 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chisora cries foul

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Police bust number plates gang

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

14 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

14 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

16 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

17 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1870 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 845 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

23 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

23 hrs ago | 567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days