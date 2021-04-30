Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PROPERTY developers, Pokugara have accused officials from the National Prosecuting Authority and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) housed in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office of interfering with judicial processes to stop the prosecution of businessman George Katsimberis.

Pokugara last Wednesday wrote to the Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi claiming that some Sacu officials were conniving with Katsimberis' lawyer, Tendai Biti to protect him from being prosecuted.

Katsimberis is being accused of presenting fake house plans that he used to construct a showhouse under Pokugara Properties in Borrowdale.

He was reported to the police by Michael John Van Blerk, a director of Pokugara for fraud under CR 303/06/19 after City of Harare condemned the plans. However, under unclear circumstances, Van Blerk and witnesses in the case were instead arrested after Katsimberis reported them for perjury to the Criminal Investigation Department under the Police Anti-Corruption Unit, under DR 04/08/19.

Pokugara claims the arrest of Van Blerk was caused by Sacu working with Biti.

The matter came to light after the City of Harare ordered Pokugara to demolish Katsimberis' showhouse on the basis that it was built with metal material from abroad that is not acceptable in Zimbabwe. He was accused of failing to follow town planning by-laws.

Katsimberis lost an appeal at the High Court against the demolition after former City of Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango told the court that the stamps on the plans were fake.

Sacu boss Thabani Mpofu reportedly wrote a letter to Hodzi in March to stop prosecution against Katsimberis, whom he said was a witness being victimised.

This followed a letter by Biti to Sacu, seeking its intervention against prosecution of Katsimberis, who he claimed was being charged on the same facts he presented as evidence in court as a State witness.

"Sacu is deeply concerned that a witness who is lined up to testify on behalf of the State that is George Katsimberis is now being charged on the same facts and the accused persons in his case are now the witnesses in a case against him.

"Corruption-related cases should be handled in a well-co-ordinated manner and a witness, who is about to stand to testify in a case, should not be made to be put in a situation which appears like he is being charged or punished for testifying against certain individuals," Mpofu said.

"Sacu, therefore, by copy of this letter, advises your esteemed office and all the concerned parties to take note and consider how best justice can be saved in his case. Sacu is of the view that a case which was reported must be completed without threatening a witness with criminal charges of the same facts."

In the letter, Mpofu allegedly misrepresented to Hodzi that it was the police which arrested Katsimberis after he had reported Van Blerk and Chisango.

Following Mpofu‘s letter to Hodzi, Biti reportedly wrote a letter on April 12, 2021 to the regional prosecutor handling Katsimberis' case in an effort to convince him to stop the trial.

Both Biti and Mpofu were not picking calls yesterday.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

1 hr ago | 200 Views

2008 terror leader dies

1 hr ago | 535 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chisora cries foul

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Police bust number plates gang

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

14 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

14 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

14 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

16 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

17 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 907 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 302 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1870 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 845 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

23 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

23 hrs ago | 567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days