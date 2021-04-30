Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF party is plotting more amendments to the Constitution designed to bar its leader Nelson Chamisa from taking part in the 2023 elections.

The claims were made yesterday by MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala (Zengeza West MP), who claimed that after Constitution Amendment (No 2) Bill, which is currently before Senate, Zanu PF wanted to set an age limit for presidential aspirants at 52 years. Chamisa, who was born on February 2, 1978, would be 45 in 2023 and rendered out of contention.

"Good people, ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa)'s regime is plotting to amend the Constitution and the Electoral Act once more again to peg the presidential age to 52. Their target is the people's president Nelson Chamisa and I (Sikhala). Biti (MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti) will be barred via a provision to be inserted in
the Patriotic Bill," Sikhala posted on Twitter.

But Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi yesterday said the amendments were not specific to Chamisa, but the office.

"That's a lie and MDC Alliance or whatever they are called has always been a front of misinformation in this country.

"I can tell you without any doubt that's not on our agenda. The constitutional amendment is not targeted at an individual or organisation, but it is there to deal with some gaps in our Constitution. There were areas that were parked during the constitution making process which had to be dealt with to avoid unnecessary contradictions."

"It's inherent in the Constitution that whenever the need arises it can be amended to ensure the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe are protected. Chamisa is just one Zimbabwean, a loser for that matter, who cannot warrant attention to the level of amending the Constitution with him in mind. The MDC Alliance is known for always trying to raise their profile through lies, fake abductions and criminal activities. Zanu PF MPs will not lose sleep because such perennial liars are on the loose again," Togarepi said.

While Togarepi claimed that the proposed amendments to the Constitution were not targeted at Chamisa, Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said more amendments were possible as Zanu PF enjoyed a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Mangwana said the opposition and civic society organisations should "shut up" after they urged Senate to stop the Constitution Amendment (No 2) Bill from sailing through in the House.

If passed, it will give unfettered power to the President.

"The opposition must shut up. They should have had a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and if they did not they should just keep quiet," Mangwana told NewsDay yesterday.

"We agreed that those, who get two-thirds majority in Parliament, have the right to amend the Constitution so if you don't have that keep quiet."

Asked to respond on suggestions that Zanu PF was addressing its internal succession issues by amending the Constitution on the running mate clause, Mangwana claimed the party had no issues to address.

"We don't have internal issues at all. If we had issues we wouldn't all be supporting the amendments. Zanu PF is supporting the amendments because it is united and there is an agreement to change those," Mangwana said.

"We amend the Constitution while also aligning laws to the Constitution. The two processes are going on together."

Some opposition senators last week questioned aspects of the Bill, particularly the scrapping off of elected vice-presidents under a running mate system and clauses amending the provisions for appointment of judges.

The senators said the proposed amendments had the effect of creating a dictatorship by giving the President unfettered power.

The senators also questioned the extension of the retirement age for the chief justice, the deputy chief justice and judges of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court from 70 to 75.

Zanu PF used its majority in Parliament to quash all the opposing views by opposition legislators during Committee Stage of the Bill. Senate is expected to vote for the passage of Constitution Amendment (No 2) Bill tomorrow.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

2008 terror leader dies

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

3 hrs ago | 846 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chisora cries foul

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Police bust number plates gang

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

15 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

15 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

15 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Dr. Ralph Mguni: my Mentor, my Teacher

16 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chebundo in the eye of a storm as Corruption and Abuse of power exposed

18 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Solutions to eliminating the demon of tribalism

19 hrs ago | 915 Views

The fun of Betting on Soccer Every novice needs to know

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ganja farmer jailed 3 years

22 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zanu-PF parades returning Mutinhiri

23 hrs ago | 1877 Views

All eyes on Mamombe trial

23 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T revisits Zanu-PF sponsored bill

23 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Anticipated delays at Beitbridge border post

23 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Cut the crap, Cde Kazembe Kazembe

23 hrs ago | 850 Views

Why MDC-A must not change its name for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Mwonzora could be digging his own grave

23 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Potraz donates laptops to rural school

24 hrs ago | 86 Views

TNF talks collapse over US dollar wages

24 hrs ago | 572 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days