Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinwa sues Gwanda

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has taken Gwanda Municipality to court for failing to pay a debt of nearly $140 million in unpaid water supplied to the town over a six-year period.

Zinwa, through its lawyers, James, Moyo-Majwabu and Nyoni Legal Practitioners, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Gwanda Municipality as the defendant.

The water utility seeks an order directing Gwanda Municipality to pay $139 814 990,46 in in unpaid water bill accumulated from April 1, 2015 to February 28, 2021.

Zinwa also wants Gwanda Municipality to pay the money with interest calculated from March 1, 2021 to the date of full payment including legal costs it incurred.

In papers before the court, Zinwa said it sold 9 069 034 cubic metres of bulk water to Gwanda Municipality worth $158 615 341, 74. Gwanda paid part of the money leaving an outstanding balance of $139 814 990,46.

"In accordance thereto, the plaintiff sold water to defendant which was obliged to pay for. In the period extending from April 1, 2015 to February 28, 2021, the plaintiff supplied varying amounts of water totalling 9 069 034 cubic metres to defendant," said Zinwa.

Zinwa said in terms of the agreement entered between the two parties, Gwanda Municipality was supposed to pay the money in full upon receipt of the invoices, failure of which the outstanding amount would attract prescribed interest.

"The defendant failed to pay the whole amount invoiced to it, and as at February 28, 2021, was in arrears in the total sum of $139 814 990, 46. Despite demand, defendant refuses or neglects to tender payment," said Zinwa.

Gwanda Municipality is yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Last week, Gwanda Municipality started disconnecting water supplies to defaulting rate payers as the local authority moves to recover what it is owed by residents and commercial entities.

The local authority is owed $247 million. Of the total, $80 million is owed by residents and the remainder is owed by the commercial sector.

The process of disconnecting water supplies started in Jahunda suburb and last week Phakama residents with high outstanding bills were left stranded without water.

Gwanda Residents Association deputy secretary general Wellington Nare said the local authority should have first notified residents prior to disconnecting water supplies.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa fingered in Kamambo trial

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Beitbridge upgrade to cause six weeks of delays

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZIMSEC releases O'Level 2020 results

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Zanu-PF afraid of Nelson Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

10 hrs ago | 4498 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

10 hrs ago | 1523 Views

2008 terror leader dies

10 hrs ago | 4181 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

10 hrs ago | 3490 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

10 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

11 hrs ago | 4498 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

11 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

11 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

11 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

11 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

11 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

11 hrs ago | 979 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

11 hrs ago | 575 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

11 hrs ago | 235 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

11 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Chisora cries foul

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police bust number plates gang

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

11 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Zanu-PF could regret constitutional changes'

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Zimra to auction smugglers' vehicles

23 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Cop run over by kombi, battling for life

23 hrs ago | 2051 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days