Businessman in court for rape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Masvingo businessman and Zanu-PF member Benjamin Mazarire has today, May 03, made his second appearance in court in connection with an alleged rape case committed last year.

It is the State's case, as presented by prosecutor Liberty Hove, that on August 08, 2020, Mazarire (60) invited the 29-year-old complainant (who cannot be named for ethical reasons) to his office and asked her to bring the boxer shorts she was selling.

At the office, the accused is said to have locked the door and sat next to the woman whom he then started fondling before indulging in sex with her without her consent, but she did not scream.

On count two, the woman is alleged to have called the on September 07, 2020, Mazarire and asked to meet him at Aphiri garages to complain that what he had done to her was not far.

They then drove into town and went to Mazarire's office where he again had sex with her without her consent, and despite her protestations.

Mazarire reportedly raped the woman for the third time on September 27 at her own house after the two had met at Gomba business centre where she had planned to tell him that something was troubling her.

While at her house, the woman is also said to have told Mazarire that she wanted to commit suicide, but he had also told her that he would also commit suicide if she did.

Mazarire contested for the Masvingo Urban parliamentary seat on a Zanu-PF ticket but lost to an MDC Alliance candidate.

Source - TellZim

