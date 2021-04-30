Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

SHORTAGE of doctors at Bindura hospital delayed the sentencing of three Trojan mine men who severely assaulted their colleague in a beer dispute.

Tinashe Kamala (31), Shaw Majimba(33) and Kudakwashe Siriya (24) pleaded guilty to the charge before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.The magistrate suspended the sentence awaiting provision of a medical report.According to state papers the medical affidavit could not be obtained due to unavailability of doctors at Bindura hospital.Prosector Victoria Choga told the court that on April 28 and at Trojan mine the trio had a misunderstanding with Tobias Patidzai (30) over beer.Patidzai refused to buy the trio beer which prompted Kamala to pick a wooden log and assaulted the complainant on the head.They took turns to assault the complainant slamming him on the tarred road and he got seriously injured.On realising that the accused had become unconscious and clothes soaked in blood the accused fled the sceneA police report was filed the next day leading to the arrest of the trio.Twitter @ simbasitho