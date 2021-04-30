Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 secs ago | Views
SHORTAGE of doctors at Bindura hospital delayed the sentencing of three Trojan mine men who severely  assaulted  their colleague in a beer dispute.


Tinashe Kamala (31), Shaw Majimba(33) and Kudakwashe Siriya (24) pleaded guilty to the charge before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The magistrate suspended the sentence awaiting provision of a medical report.

According to state papers the medical affidavit could not be obtained due to unavailability of doctors at Bindura hospital.

Prosector Victoria Choga told the court that on April 28 and at Trojan mine the trio had a misunderstanding with Tobias Patidzai (30) over beer.

Patidzai refused to buy the trio beer which prompted Kamala to pick a wooden log and assaulted the complainant on the head.

They took turns to assault the complainant slamming him on the tarred road and he got seriously injured.

On realising that the accused had become unconscious and clothes soaked in blood the accused fled the scene

A police report was filed the next day leading to the arrest of the trio.

Twitter @ simbasitho

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Businessman in court for rape

1 hr ago | 249 Views

'Mnangagwa deserves 2023 re-election'

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zinwa sues Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chiyangwa fingered in Kamambo trial

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Beitbridge upgrade to cause six weeks of delays

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

ZIMSEC releases O'Level 2020 results

5 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zanu-PF afraid of Nelson Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Cloud computing: How this trading tech will boost the future of forex trading

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's mansion construction stalls

12 hrs ago | 4904 Views

Gugulethu Moyo is accuses Jewish museum of racism and sexism

12 hrs ago | 1680 Views

2008 terror leader dies

12 hrs ago | 4437 Views

Mwonzora counters President Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 4843 Views

Zinwa cuts off government departments over unpaid bills

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

Marry opens up on her relationship with Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 3711 Views

Workers bemoan worsening poverty on Mnangagwa's watch

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Here is what MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora said in senate

12 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Chamisa to be barred from 2023 polls?

13 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Mthwakazi leadership dissolved ahead of congress

13 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zanu-PF chef in hot soup over army brutality remarks

13 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Land developer fights Mnangagwa's graft buster

13 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zera culls fuel suppliers

13 hrs ago | 1248 Views

The paradox of Zimbabwe's rising prices and falling inflation

13 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zifa sticks to player contracts resolution

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zacc investigator guns for police boss

13 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Workers, pensioners feel the pinch

13 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Lift ban on private transport operators'

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Chamisa's MDC wants medical professionals to take lead in vaccination programmes

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Rights groups urge govt to 'take education seriously'

13 hrs ago | 114 Views

Promote diverse media, Misa urges govt

13 hrs ago | 48 Views

Today is not a public holiday, says Govt

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

SA-based Mr Breeze back with new album

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

Top ref misses fitness test

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Cult family shuns hospitals

13 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Process to issue Zimbabwe passports online begins

13 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Chisora cries foul

13 hrs ago | 401 Views

Teen kills elderly couple

13 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwe reports five more Covid deaths

13 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police bust number plates gang

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Habitual unlicensed bus driver nabbed at roadblock

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa thinks Zimbabwe economy is showing rapid growth

13 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days