Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGH Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora Monday reserved judgment on the appeal filed by MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe who was sentenced to 14 months for inciting public violence.

The development was confirmed by Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights (ZLHR).

"We are continuing with efforts to have Makomborero Haruzivishe released from prison and today (Monday) Justice Chinamhora reserved judgment on an application for bail pending appeal filed by our lawyers Kossam Ncube and Obey Shava," ZLHR said.

Haruzivishe was sentenced last month to 24 months imprisonment for inciting public violence before 10 months were suspended by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Commenting after Justice Chinamhora's ruling, his lawyer, Shava said he was full of belief released on bail after his appeal.

"One step at a time. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Our hearts are full of belief and veins full of energy," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

