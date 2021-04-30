Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Notorious car hijacker nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
1 hr ago | Views
Two notorious machete wielding car hijackers who were elusive to the police after allegedly robbing a Mazowe man of his Toyota Runx were nabbed and dragged to court yesterday.


Tawanda Mufundirwa (27) and Mukundi Mufundirwa (20) appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini who remanded them in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The state led by Sheila Kudzai Maribha alleged on March 26 around 11pm at Mazowe mine the two brothers and their accomplice who is at large ambushed Agent Kabvundu(26) and robbed him of his Toyota Runx registration number AEO-5620 together with his clothes.

It is further alleged upon approaching the ambush one of the suspects emerged from the grass purporting to be drunk and fell in front of the car.

Kavhundu disembarked to check on suspect and two of the suspects pounced on him wielding machetes.

They force marched him on the back seat and drove for metres with him before stripping him of his clothes.

Kavhundu managed to open the door and fled.

Feedback
Twitter @simbasitho
WhatsAp +27 61 028 2354
sitholesimb@gmail.com

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

5 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 1565 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

5 hrs ago | 542 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

5 hrs ago | 839 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

5 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

6 hrs ago | 2338 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

War vets want more cash

6 hrs ago | 654 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

6 hrs ago | 303 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Telecoms want more forex

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

7 hrs ago | 113 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

No going back on docking salaries

7 hrs ago | 246 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

18 hrs ago | 697 Views

Businessman in court for rape

19 hrs ago | 2160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days