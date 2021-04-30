News / National
Notorious car hijacker nabbed
Two notorious machete wielding car hijackers who were elusive to the police after allegedly robbing a Mazowe man of his Toyota Runx were nabbed and dragged to court yesterday.
Tawanda Mufundirwa (27) and Mukundi Mufundirwa (20) appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini who remanded them in custody to tomorrow for bail application.
The state led by Sheila Kudzai Maribha alleged on March 26 around 11pm at Mazowe mine the two brothers and their accomplice who is at large ambushed Agent Kabvundu(26) and robbed him of his Toyota Runx registration number AEO-5620 together with his clothes.
It is further alleged upon approaching the ambush one of the suspects emerged from the grass purporting to be drunk and fell in front of the car.
Kavhundu disembarked to check on suspect and two of the suspects pounced on him wielding machetes.
They force marched him on the back seat and drove for metres with him before stripping him of his clothes.
Kavhundu managed to open the door and fled.
Source - Byo24news