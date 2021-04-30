Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

News / National

by Claris Magwenzi

Young female entrepreneur Julian Mutukudzi has been locked in an ownership and lease wrangle with Indian Businessman Kiran Patel.It is alleged that Kiran Patel unlawfully broke into his tenant' offices leased to Julian Mutukudzi the owner of Gotcha Nyama at her Newlands branch, during the lockdown period.President ED Mnangagwa declared a national lockdown as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down and only essential services were allowed to operate.Restaurants and restaurant owners were not spared by the national lockdown. It was during this period that Kiran Patel allegedly evicted Julian Mutukudzi and Gotcha Nyama security from the Newlands premises demanding full payment of lockdown rentals. And 2months into the lockdown Kiran Patel began to do take away bussiness evidenced by a post he made on his Facebook page in May scouting for take away orders.Gotcha Nyama was unlawfully evicted and Kiran Patel the landlord refused to compensate the tenants for the improvements they had made to the place and also confisticated their stock, equipment, utensils and even paperwork.Julian Mutukudzi has approached the courts seeking legal recourse but she has been out gunned by Patel who has thrown his financial muscle into the system to frustrate the young entrepreneur.There are allegations of missing dockets and stagnant processes to frustrate the young lady as she seeks justice and resolution of the Gotcha Nyama saga. The young entrepreneur who recently gave birth was seen for months heavily pregnant making rounds at the courts.Gotcha Nyama was featured in several news outlets as a thriving restaurant which had built a unique reputation and clientele before lockdown.Kirin Patel was not available for comment, while Julian Mutukudzi refused to comment saying the matter was before the courts.