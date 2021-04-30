Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

by Claris Magwenzi
1 hr ago | Views
Young female entrepreneur Julian Mutukudzi has been locked in an ownership and lease wrangle with Indian Businessman Kiran Patel.

It is alleged that Kiran Patel unlawfully broke into his tenant' offices leased to Julian Mutukudzi  the owner of Gotcha Nyama at her Newlands branch, during the lockdown period.

President ED Mnangagwa declared a national lockdown as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down and only essential services were allowed to operate.

Restaurants and restaurant owners were not spared by the national lockdown. It was during this period that Kiran Patel allegedly evicted Julian Mutukudzi and Gotcha Nyama security from the Newlands premises demanding full payment of lockdown rentals. And 2months into the lockdown Kiran Patel began to do take away bussiness evidenced by a post he made on his Facebook page in May scouting for take away orders.

Gotcha Nyama was unlawfully evicted and Kiran Patel the landlord refused to compensate the tenants for the improvements they had made to the place and also confisticated their stock, equipment, utensils and even paperwork.

Julian Mutukudzi has  approached the courts seeking legal recourse but she has been out gunned by Patel who has thrown his financial muscle into the system to frustrate the young entrepreneur.

There are allegations of missing dockets and stagnant processes to frustrate the young lady as she seeks justice and resolution of the Gotcha Nyama saga. The young entrepreneur who recently gave  birth was seen for months heavily pregnant making rounds at the  courts.

Gotcha Nyama was featured in several news outlets as a thriving restaurant which had built a unique reputation and clientele before lockdown.

Kirin Patel was not available for comment, while Julian Mutukudzi refused to comment saying the matter was before the courts.

Source - Claris Magwenzi

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Notorious car hijacker nabbed

5 hrs ago | 2541 Views

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

8 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 2410 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

8 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

8 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

9 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

9 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

9 hrs ago | 451 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

9 hrs ago | 3214 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

10 hrs ago | 3055 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

10 hrs ago | 875 Views

War vets want more cash

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

10 hrs ago | 628 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

10 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

10 hrs ago | 387 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

10 hrs ago | 436 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

10 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

10 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Telecoms want more forex

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Peter Hain's heinous plot against Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mupfumira approaches High Court for review

10 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fidelity Printers loses mining claim

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

No going back on docking salaries

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

5 new magistrates sworn in

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road rehab gets rave reviews

10 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Makuti-Chirundu stretch

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chin'ono wins court battle, but not the war

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

Unavailability of doctors delays court processes

21 hrs ago | 721 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days