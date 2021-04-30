Latest News Editor's Choice


Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

VICTORIA Falls councillors have reversed the city mayor's decision to suspend Town Clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube, and ordered his reinstatement with immediate effect saying the suspension was unprocedural.

Mayor Councillor, Somveli Dlamini, last Wednesday wrote to Mr Dube accusing him of "corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office and causing the local authority to lose revenue".

A suspension letter seen by The Chronicle dated April 28, 2021 and signed by Cllr Dlamini, copied to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo and council security, had stated that the suspension was with immediate effect and without pay or benefits.

Mr Dube had, however, remained in office executing his duties as usual. Councillors convened a special council meeting yesterday where they sought explanation from the Mayor for the basis of the allegations and making a unanimous decision without following procedure.

The councillors resolved that Mr Dube should continue executing his duties and that suspension be revoked as it was null and void.

Chief Whip for Victoria Falls councillors, Cllr Joseph Dzangai, confirmed the latest developments.

"A motion was moved seeking to understand from the Mayor why we as councillors heard about the suspension through the media yet the Urban Councils Act says council should be notified first on anything.

"We sought response and he briefed us that there are investigations going on against the Town Clerk. We asked for the basis for the allegations, which he could not give and then we resolved that the suspension is null and void," said Cllr Dzangai.

He said councillors ordered the Mayor to reinstate the Town Clerk in writing, the same way the suspension was done.

Councillors reportedly felt that they needed to work as a team together with the city's management for enhanced service delivery and to lure investors into the resort city.

Cllr Dlamini could not readily comment on the issue.

"I cannot comment at the moment as the issues that were resolved are confidential for now and I can only comment tomorrow," he said.

Mr Dube was not reachable on his mobile phone when a comment was sought from him yesterday.

Mr Dube joined Victoria Falls City on 1 December 2016 replacing Mr Christopher Dube who had crossed to become Bulawayo Town Clerk. The council renewed his contract in October last year.

Source - chronicle

