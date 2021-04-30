Drama at court as key witness is arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was drama at the Harare Magistrates Court when police detectives arrested a key witness in the trial of ZIFA president Felton Kamambo who stands accused of bribing councillors to enable his ascension to the top post after he was declared a hostile witness.A visibly infuriated Robert Matoka initially resisted arrest and shouted at the detectives asking why they wanted to summon him to the police station.Matoka's arrest came after he was declared a hostile witness by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande following an application by prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza.In the application, Mr Reza told the court that Matoka had departed materially from his two statements and therefore, should be declared a hostile witness.Before leading evidence from Matoka yesterday, Mr Reza had told the court that if he testifies the truth he would be absolved from any form of prosecution but if he lies under oath that cover would be removed and he would be arrested.Soon after Mrs Makwande's ruling, Mr Reza told the court that Matoka had been declared a hostile witness and could now be arrested because the cover of not being prosecuted had fallen away.