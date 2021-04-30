Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Senate approved a constitutional amendment bill on Tuesday removing a clause in the constitution on electing vice presidents, a move which the opposition says is intended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to concentrate power in the presidency.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 2) Bill will also extend the tenure of senior judges, who will now be appointed by the president in consultation with the Judicial Service Commission, instead of being subjected to public interviews as is the case now.

The bill, which now goes to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his assent, was passed by 65 Senators including 11 from the MDC-T, and opposed by 10 other opposition lawmakers. The bill required a two thirds majority – or 54 votes – to pass through the Senate.

The main MDC Alliance, which was controversially stripped of some of its lawmakers before the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T was allowed to fill the vacancies, said the passage of the bill was a "sad day for all progressive Zimbabweans."

"Mwonzora and his lot joined hands with Zanu-PF today to destroy the Constitution. The MDC-T has officially enabled Zanu-PF to mutilate the Constitution of Zimbabwe," the MDC Alliance said in a statement.

Mwonzora notably voted against the bill, but it was all academic after 11 of his loyalists sided with Zanu-PF. A ZimLive analysis of the vote showed the 11 Senators to be Piniel Denga, M.R. Dube, Morgan Femai, Jane Chifamba, Gertrude Moyo, Martha Muronzi, Molly Dorothy Ndlovu, Kerina Gweshe, Rosemary Nyathi, Violet Meoketsi and Teti Chisorochengwe.

MDC-T spokesman Witness Dube said: "From our party, mostly women Senators voted for the bill naturally because of the clauses which guarantee women quotas both in parliament and local government."

In 2013, Zimbabweans voted for a new constitution including a clause stipulating that the vice president should be elected together with the president, but the clause was suspended for 10 years in a compromise between the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition.

Zanu-PF used a combination of purging opposition lawmakers and its own sizeable majority to remove the provision, saying that electing vice presidents as well as the president would create multiple centres of power that could destabilise the government.

The removal of the clause means a president will continue to appoint his or her deputy and that in the event of the president dying in office or being incapacitated, the ruling party will convene to choose a successor.

Mnangagwa's opponents say that having elected vice presidents would ensure a smooth succession and avoid political instability.

The lack of a clear succession plan in Zanu-PF led to a coup in 2017 by the military, which supported Mnangagwa and was opposed to a faction that had coalesced around the wife of the late former leader Robert Mugabe.

Under the changes affecting the judiciary, judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court will now retire at 75, instead of at 70, and only judges seeking to be appointed to the bench for the first time will undergo public interviews.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi described the passage of the bill in the senate as a "historic occasion."

"It now paves the way for us to properly come up with legislation that will give effect to our devolution agenda and this is most welcome… I'm also very elated in that we now can plan for the 2023 elections knowing pretty sure that we have the women's quota and the youth quota," Ziyambi said.

The constitutional amendment faces at least one legal challenge by Bulawayo lawyer Nqobani Sithole

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

9 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Notorious car hijacker nabbed

12 hrs ago | 3750 Views

'Zimbabwe diaspora remittances overtake foreign aid'

16 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Zanu-PF bids to ban 'sanction beggars' 2023 elections

16 hrs ago | 3092 Views

'Constitution Amendment Bill benefits outweigh negatives'

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Constitutional Amendment to give Mnangagwa Mugabe-era powers

16 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Opposition leader mocks MDC factions for barren politics

16 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zanu-PF youth league rocked by indiscipline

16 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Haruzivishe bail appeal judgement reserved

16 hrs ago | 587 Views

Trial of Zanu-PF activist who 'incited' Chiwenga to topple Mnangagwa falters

16 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Zimbabweans in the diaspora remitted US$1 billion in 2020

16 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe's lands commission handling over 1 000 disputes

16 hrs ago | 525 Views

Bill Gates divorces Melinda

16 hrs ago | 3805 Views

'Zanu PF is afraid of Chamisa' - rubbish, it's lure to participate and give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy AGAIN

16 hrs ago | 708 Views

Halloo Econet, Telecel and NetOne

17 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe back on UK radar

17 hrs ago | 3753 Views

MDC, Zanu-PF whip senators ahead of crucial vote

17 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zanu-PF youths target bigwigs' farms

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

War vets want more cash

17 hrs ago | 1000 Views

RG Office's inefficiency unsettles Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Arrest Zinara looters, says Parly

17 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZRP block opposition clean-up exercise

17 hrs ago | 463 Views

Kwekwe police arrest machete gang leader

17 hrs ago | 700 Views

Minister flouts COVID-19 safety regulations

17 hrs ago | 473 Views

Senate to vote on Amendment Number 2 Bill

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Incentives must be stopped to equalise students'

17 hrs ago | 368 Views

BCC under pressure to publish assets register

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

POSB privatisation gathers pace

17 hrs ago | 468 Views

Commuters bear brunt of Zupco's shambolic transport system

17 hrs ago | 520 Views

Witness nails Chiyangwa in Kamambo bribe case

17 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Zim Achievers Awards UK bounce back

17 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa has taken us back to 2008

17 hrs ago | 484 Views

Tsholotsho kombi operators ditch route over state of road

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Government starts issuing birth certificates for children born during lockdown

17 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bosso in line for windfall in anticipated Prince Dube move

17 hrs ago | 864 Views

Council workers in bribes-for-stalls storm

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

DJ Phuti bounces back

17 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zifa cancel friendly matches

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

Cold spell expected to continue in some areas

17 hrs ago | 454 Views

Telecoms want more forex

17 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimra to ease cargo flows due to construction delays

17 hrs ago | 409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days