Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri will only know their fate Wednesday after High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi fell sick resulting in him failing to deliver his judgment on their bail appeal.Chitapi was reported to have developed a toothache making him unable to read out his ruling.The two political activists are detained at the Chikurubi Female Prison facing charges of breaching Covid-19 regulations after holding a press conference at Harare Magistrate's Court last March.They were calling for the release of fellow MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.Haruzivishe has since been sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of inciting public violence.Mamombe and Chimbiri's lawyer confirmed the latest development."I want to believe the postponement is unavoidable. The judge says he is sick and it's something beyond his control. So we can only wait for tomorrow," he said.The duo has been in remand prison for nearly two months. This is the twos fourth freedom bid after earlier attempts flopped.The first to hear their bail application was Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who ruled they were likely to re-offend if granted bail.Chitapi then heard their appeal and trashed it stating that the two are unrepentant criminals.They made a fresh bail application at the magistrate's court and it was again dismissed after the magistrate ruled there were no changed circumstances in releasing them.Mamombe and Chimbiri then made the current appeal with the ruling expected Wednesday.