Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

Nelson Chamisa's MDC-Alliance supporters allegedly disrupted the start of an executive meeting that was expected to be addressed by MDC-T leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora in Bindura.Sen Mwonzora was forced to cancel the trip to Bindura while chairperson Mr Morgen Komichi arrived, but avoided the venue following the acts of hooliganism by Mr Chamisa's supporters.Mashonaland Central MDC-T provincial secretary Mr Saymore Mhene said Sen Mwonzora was scheduled to meet the executive for a gap-filling agenda at the party's district offices in Bindura, but he was advised to cancel the trip after former MDC councillor Mr Rickson Kaseke and Smaila Matola allegedly brought in youths to disrupt the meeting."The meeting was sanctioned and we had notified the police. Organising secretary Mr Gift Chimanikire and his deputy Rhino Mashaya came to convene the meeting ahead of Mr Mwonzora," said Mr Mhene."The meeting was to be attended by 44 executive members, but four ran away due to the disturbances, only 38 members attended. We had to advise Mr Mwonzora to cancel his journey due to the noise. He had come to meet the people ahead of the ordinary congress."Mr Komichi came, but did not make it to the venue due to the fracas. We moved outside the party office."It is understood that the youths, with some claiming they may have been paid to come, were drunk and Mr Mhene was manhandled in full view of the police. However, Mhene said despite the melee, the meeting was successful and members were observing Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing masks and others. However, the MDC-Alliance's Mr Matola said people ignored Mr Mwonzora's team because they do not have supporters in the province."We were advised that Chimanikire and his team have arrived at the party offices. We arrived at around 11am. Some of their crews were outside and they advised us to chase them outside. Their own people were against them," he said.