Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THERE was relief within the domestic football family after the Warriors were given the greenlight to host Bafana Bafana, in their 2022 World Cup qualifier, at the National Sports Stadium, next month.  But, there was no relief for more than a dozen other countries.

Eritrea, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Eswatini and Zanzibar do not have stadia which meet the CAF standards.  

The Warriors match is set for between June 5-8.  

In a statement yesterday, ZIFA said CAF had agreed to give the country a reprieve, probably after noting the progress, which has been made in the facelift at the giant stadium.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association is pleased to inform all football stakeholders that the National Sports Stadium has been provisionally homologated to host World Cup qualifiers slated for June 2021," read the statement.  

"The Confederation of African Football made the decision based on visual and textual inspection reports from an inspection conducted by the Association on 23 April."

CAF, however, still want the outstanding issues, including the erecting of bucket sets, to be completed by the authorities.  

"In their correspondence, CAF encouraged Zimbabwe to complete all outstanding work in renovating the stadium so that it meets standards required to host senior men teams' matches,'' the ZIFA statement read.  

"Some of the glaring areas noted include the spectator seating areas and sanitary facilities, obsolete access controls, uneven pitch, absence of signage in and around the stadium, untiled dressing rooms and offices floors, sub-standard showers and toilets in the dressing rooms.  

"CAF warned that any organisational or technical breaches observed during the upcoming matches will attract financial sanctions.  

"ZIFA was fined US$ 2 000 for the absence of bucket seats and general uncleanliness of the stadium in our Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia on 29 March.  

"ZIFA acknowledges the Government's efforts in upgrading the stadium, but reiterates that more still needs to be done for Zimbabwe to have, at least, one standard stadium to host top level matches."

Government have been working on the venue.  

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tino Machakaire, said the authorities were working flat out to address the outstanding issues at the giant venue. He said bucket seats will now be supplied from local sources and will be installed before the next FIFA window in September.

"We are happy that the stadium has been allowed to host the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe next month," said Machakaire.  

"That is a welcome development. That allows us time to continue with the renovation works at the stadium.  

"We hope that the bucket seats, which are a major, issue would have been installed by September."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

4 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

4 hrs ago | 1044 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

4 hrs ago | 1179 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

4 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

16 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

16 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days