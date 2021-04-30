Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

News / National

by Staff reporter

Medical and dental practitioners training outside the country have been encouraged to register for training in Zimbabwe for them to familiarise with the local system before they can practise.The Medical and Dental Practitioners' Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) said the number of Zimbabweans going abroad to study medicine and dentistry was significantly high."It has come to the notice of the MDPCZ that a significant number of Zimbabweans are studying medicine and dentistry abroad with a view to return home to undertake internship and subsequent registration as medical and dental practitioners."Council is calling such medical and dental students to register with the MDPCZ as medical and dental students in terms of section 77 (3) of the Health Professions Act (Chapter 27:19). This will enable the students to undertake elective training whilst on holiday thereby enhancing their familiarisation with the local system in designated teaching units in preparation for the MDPCZ registration examination upon successful completion of their medical/dental degree," said MDPCZ in a statement.The council said registering early would assist students to make informed decisions on the colleges and schools they chose for training.MDPCZ regulates the practice of medicine and dentistry in the country by ensuring that every medical and dental practitioner wishing to practise in the country is qualified, duly registered and is in possession of a valid license to practice."The other reason for registration whilst being students is for the council to advise prospective medical students on the international accreditation status of the training institutions to forestall difficulties associated with graduating from poorly or even unrated medical schools," said the council.