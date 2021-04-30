Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Mkanyiso Ndubiwa has died.Dr Ndubiwa died yesterday afternoon at Mater Dei Hospital where he had gone for his routine dialysis session, his son, Horace, confirmed.Dr Ndubiwa became deputy town clerk of Bulawayo in 1979, and by 1984 was the first black town clerk in independent Zimbabwe when the last white town clerk Ian Edmeades left, serving until 1999 when he retired.