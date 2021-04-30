Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Highlanders executive led by chairman Johnfat Sibbanda has embarked on "a meet the stakeholders" initiative, with the first visit being made to long-time club benefactor Tshinga Dube and the ruling Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

Sibanda, who took over the chairmanship from Kenneth Mhlophe in March after winning a close election by 154 votes to 149, led his team of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele and committee member Mgcini Mafu to Dube's residence on Sunday.

On Monday, they paid a courtesy call on Mpofu's Bulawayo offices. Victoria Falls-based club secretary Morgan Gaza Dube did not attend the two meetings. Sources said the executive pleaded with Dube to facilitate an "introductory" meeting with President Mnangagwa.

"The Highlanders executive met Tshinga Dube on Sunday. Only four executive members attended the meeting where they discussed, among other things, the gold mine issue. When they left Dube's residence, they said they are going to write a letter to President Mnangagwa, which Dube will take to the President," said a source.

Government, through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, approved relevant paperwork for Bosso to start operations at a gold mining claim in Inyathi, Bubi District.

After realising that Highlanders had been surviving on the benevolence of well-wishers, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube pushed for Highlanders to get a mining claim to help ease the club's financial woes.

Obert Mpofu The claim came as a result of the Visit Zimbabwe Promotion Campaign; a movement which seeks to leverage on the sports and tourism sectors to market the country as a premier tourist destination.

The mining venture that the Bosso executive led by former chairman Mhlophe pursued, is a first by a local club not owned by a mining company and should improve Highlanders' liquidity if run properly.

Highlanders is facing financial challenges and is yet to pay players their April salaries. Club sources said by the visiting traditional stakeholders, the executive hope to unlock a funding source. Contacted for comment on their visit to Dube and Mpofu, the Bosso chairman declined to comment.

"Who told you about that? Talk to Ronald (Moyo, the club public relations officer), because when I make those kinds of visits, they are not personal but club business," said Sibanda.
 
The club later issued a statement, which read: "The new executive has been meeting our traditional stakeholders. Given the club's historical relationships with these stakeholders, it is normal that the new members of the executive committee meets these stakeholders for the purposes of maintaining and strengthening relations."

Club sources said the visits by the Bosso executive is meant to reach out to club benefactors who took offence to Sibanda's victory speech that Highlanders had been captured.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

4 hrs ago | 564 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

4 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

4 hrs ago | 1182 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

4 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

16 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

16 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days