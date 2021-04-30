Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Hwange District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) has lined up door-to-door visits and roadshows starting in Victoria Falls as part of strategies to mobilise the masses to join the ruling party and register as voters.Besides the drive to get five million members to vote for President Mnangagwa, who is the party's First Secretary in 2023, Zanu-PF is concerned about voter apathy hence it wants to educate people about the importance of being registered as a voter first.The DCC leadership convened a meeting in Victoria Falls on Monday where executive members were challenged to go back to their respective constituencies to encourage residents to join the party as well as register as voters.Door-to-door visits and roadshows will start on Thursday while the party is planning to welcome new members at a meeting scheduled for Saturday in Victoria Falls.Speaking to journalists at an event at the Matabeleland North Press Club held as part of Press Freedom Day commemoration at Breeze FM station earlier on Monday, Hwange DCC chair Matthew Muleya said the mobilisation exercise will be targeting mostly youths."We will be having a mass mobilisation exercise in Victoria Falls to raise awareness among residents that they should join Zanu-PF and also register as voters. We will have a roadshow as we will move around encouraging people to join the party and register as voters," he said."We are mostly targeting to recruit youths and we want everyone to know that the ruling party is there for the people." Muleya said all new recruits, including about 100 former African Sun workers who joined the party a month ago will be welcomed to the party this Saturday.Speaking at the same press conference, the party's Hwange DCC Secretary for Administration Nkosilathi Jiyane said they had come up with an action plan with targets to meet and to be reviewed every year.The Press conference was part of Matabeleland North journalists' activities for commemorating Press Freedom Day and it was beamed live on Breeze FM, which offered its studio for the live broadcast, to show commitment to according audience reliable information, in line with this year's theme: "Information as a Public Good."Journalists then planted a tree each outside the radio station's premises afterwards, to show commitment to environment conservation especially taking cognizance of the fact that the province's economic base is hinged on conservation and tourism.