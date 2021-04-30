Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Mzilikazi suburb has been fined $5 000 for assaulting his wife for not singing at a funeral.

Lucas Mhlanga (39) of Mzilikazi suburb pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Maphosa on Monday.

Appearing for the State, Mr Owen Mugari said Mhlanga, a barber and his wife Ms Sikhulekile Moyo (40) were coming from a funeral in the same suburb on Sunday evening when he asked her why she was not singing at the funeral.

Mhlanga then assaulted his wife as punishment for not singing.

It was not stated who had died. Ms Moyo who did not suffer any injuries reported the matter to the police resulting in Mhlanga's arrest.

The woman brought an affidavit to court intending to withdraw the matter saying she had forgiven him as Mhlanga had promised not to assault her again.

"I have forgiven my husband because he promised not to do it again and because he is the father of my only child who is a minor," said Ms Moyo.

Mhlanga who blamed alcohol for his actions pleaded for the court to be lenient and promised not to assault her again as he now knows it is a serious offence.

"I am sorry to my wife and to the Honourable court. I acted under the influence of alcohol and I did not know that punishing my wife is an offence. Now that I know, I shall never do it again," said Mhlanga.

The magistrate Mrs Maphosa said the court considers the fact that the complainant had rendered an affidavit intending to withdraw the case and that she was the accused person's wife and the couple has a child who is a minor.

The magistrate said sending Mhlanga to jail would disturb the child whose upkeep is based on the accused person's earnings as he was the breadwinner.

Mrs Maphosa ordered Mhlanga to pay $5 000 by May 30 or spend 60 days in prison.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

4 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

4 hrs ago | 1183 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

5 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

5 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

16 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

16 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days