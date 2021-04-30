Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Mzilikazi suburb has been fined $5 000 for assaulting his wife for not singing at a funeral.Lucas Mhlanga (39) of Mzilikazi suburb pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Maphosa on Monday.Appearing for the State, Mr Owen Mugari said Mhlanga, a barber and his wife Ms Sikhulekile Moyo (40) were coming from a funeral in the same suburb on Sunday evening when he asked her why she was not singing at the funeral.Mhlanga then assaulted his wife as punishment for not singing.It was not stated who had died. Ms Moyo who did not suffer any injuries reported the matter to the police resulting in Mhlanga's arrest.The woman brought an affidavit to court intending to withdraw the matter saying she had forgiven him as Mhlanga had promised not to assault her again."I have forgiven my husband because he promised not to do it again and because he is the father of my only child who is a minor," said Ms Moyo.Mhlanga who blamed alcohol for his actions pleaded for the court to be lenient and promised not to assault her again as he now knows it is a serious offence."I am sorry to my wife and to the Honourable court. I acted under the influence of alcohol and I did not know that punishing my wife is an offence. Now that I know, I shall never do it again," said Mhlanga.The magistrate Mrs Maphosa said the court considers the fact that the complainant had rendered an affidavit intending to withdraw the case and that she was the accused person's wife and the couple has a child who is a minor.The magistrate said sending Mhlanga to jail would disturb the child whose upkeep is based on the accused person's earnings as he was the breadwinner.Mrs Maphosa ordered Mhlanga to pay $5 000 by May 30 or spend 60 days in prison.