2 die in horrific city centre accident

by Staff reporter
TWO people died on the spot in a horrific accident that occurred in Bulawayo's city centre after their car veered off the road, hit and uprooted a tree that crushed the vehicle, causing extensive damages.

Another person they were travelling with was injured and is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

The deceased, both males, the driver and a passenger who was in the front seat suffered serious head injuries in the accident that occurred on Sunday at around 2AM. Police said the two are from Gweru but have not yet been identified as they did not have any identity particulars on them.

Police did not find the driver's licence. Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident and added that investigations are underway.

The driver of the BMW vehicle was driving along Robert Mugabe Way between 10th and 11th avenues when he lost control of the car. It veered off the road and hit a tree which fell on top of the car and crushed it leading to the death of the driver and another passenger who was on the front passenger seat.

The other passenger, a woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment. It is not known if the woman is from Gweru or is a Bulawayo resident.

Inspector Ncube said the driver was carrying two passengers when he was involved in the accident.

"The sole party, a male adult aged approximately 33, was driving a black BMW along Robert Mugabe Way due south with two passengers on board. The vehicle veered off the road, hit and uprooted a tree. The tree then landed on top of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle being crushed.

"The driver and a passenger who was seated on the front passenger's seat both sustained head injuries and died on the spot," said Insp Ncube.

He said the second passenger was injured and became unconscious.

"The other passenger sustained a laceration on the left ankle and lost consciousness after the accident. She was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals by a Bulawayo City Council ambulance where she was attended to at the casualty department and her condition was serious," the police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle sustained extensive damages and the Bulawayo fire brigade was summoned to retrieve the deceased who was trapped in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to Bulawayo central traffic awaiting inspection by VID Bulawayo whereas the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals Mortuary for postmortem."

Insp Ncube appealed to the members of the public to religiously follow road rules.

"We would like to appeal to drivers to go back to basics of driving and always be guided by the highway code when driving. The road signs on the sides of the roads are not just there for display but to be adhered to by all road users," said Insp Ncube.

Source - chronicle

