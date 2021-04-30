Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TEACHERS unions yesterday blamed government for the 6,8% drop in the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2020 O-Level pass rate.

The unions attributed poor budgetary allocations to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, which is below 22% of the national budget as stipulated by the Dakar Convention, poor working conditions for teachers as well as poor education infrastructure as having contributed to the low pass rate.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said: "While the effects of COVID-19 cannot be dismissed in total, the major factors of demotivation and incapacitation of teachers, limited investment in quality public education, poor infrastructural development in rural schools, and useless pedagogical methods of television and radio lessons adopted by government in a situation where more than 75% of students in rural areas had no radio and television frequency, must also be amplified," Zhou said.

He said the 12,7% 2021 budgetary allocation towards the Primary and Secondary Education ministry was inadequate compared to 22% of the national budget stipulated by the Dakar Convention.

"The issues of welfare of teachers are crucial in driving a skills education revolution that students can use in life or beyond the classroom in line with Agenda 2030," Zhou said.

He said 24,8% of candidates that garnered five or more subjects could not be perceived as commendable.

"It is puzzling that Zimsec has the temerity to justify such poor results by pointing to previous poor results (rather than previous good results) and unnamed countries that allegedly went into national lockdown due to COVID-19 and experienced a decrease in pass rates.".

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure added: "The results are a disaster considering that over 11% failed to register and sit for the national examinations. Of course, it's not surprising that government is always the one to pick positives from a dark spot. It is its sole responsibility to provide quality and anything less than that, we will not accept."

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said the incapacitation of teachers would always be topical.

"During the lockdown, teachers had little money to buy food, cover transport and medical bills and, therefore, not much time was maximised to learning hence the poor pass rate," he said.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union national co-ordinator Wonder Nyapokoto said: "The rural candidates from impecunious schools with neither electricity nor connectivity have, in fact, shown, as expected, extremely poor performance. No doubt, overall the rural child, without online learning or textbooks, and not having fully covered the syllabus, had to perform dismally."

But Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini blamed the low pass rate on the reduced number of candidates who sat for the examinations as a result of the COVID-19 disruptions to the education calendar.

"There was a decrease in candidature of 32 365, thus translating to a percentage decrease of 11%. A total of 264 099 candidates sat for the November 2020 O-Level examinations as compared to 296 464 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2019," she said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

4 hrs ago | 1046 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

4 hrs ago | 784 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

4 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

4 hrs ago | 1185 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

5 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

5 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

16 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

16 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

16 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Victoria Falls' councillors reverse Town Clerk suspension

16 hrs ago | 367 Views

We're not arresting school, company vehicles, says police

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gotcha Nyama restaurant in ownership wrangle

21 hrs ago | 2664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days