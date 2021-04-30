Latest News Editor's Choice


'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Shamva-based police officer Privilege Chiworeso (31) was allegedly bashed by her husband Smart Mbonga (36) who accused her of cheating.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where Mbonga appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged on February 10, Chiworeso was with her friend Grace Mhandu when her husband started accusing her of having an extra marital affair.

He became violent and pushed Mhandu aside and attacked his wife with a pocket knife.

After the attack the accused left his wife in pain with her friend and went away.

She reported the matter leading to the arrest of accused.

The matter continues on May 12.


Source - Byo24News

