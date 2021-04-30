Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance legislator for Harare West Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri have been granted $20 000 bail each but barred from addressing a gathering exceeding 50 people, as part of their bail conditions.The duo that has a propensity of committing similar offences while on bail are facing allegations of breaching COVID-19 safety regulations after they held a Press conference outside the Harare Magistrates' Courts calling for the release of fellow party member Makomborero Haruziviishe.After hearing arguments of both the defence and prosecution High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted the appeal for bail by the opposition party members on the grounds of changed circumstances.