Hexco results out

by Staff reporter

Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) results for the March 2021 industrial training and trade testing theory are out.The overall pass rate is 61 percent.In a statement, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, said candidates can start collecting the results from their regions.Prof Tagwira praised everyone including lecturers, students and examinations staff, for their effort before, during and after the examinations that took place "under trying times".