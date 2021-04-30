Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has with effect from today reduced the pump price for petrol in foreign currency by 0,75 percent to US$1,33 per litre from US$1,34.In its latest fuel review update, Zera indicated that the price for diesel in foreign currency remained constant at US$1,32 a litre.In local currency, the price of diesel has also been reduced to $111,43 per litre from $111,77 while petrol price has been adjusted to $112,62 from $112,96."Operators may sell at prices at below the cap depending on their trading advantages," said Zera.Zera chief executive officer, Mr Edington Mazambani, was not immediately available to explain the adjustment as he was said to be in a board meeting.Of late, the regulatory authority has been reviewing upwards the price of fuel citing a general rise in fuel prices on the international market.