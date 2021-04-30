Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has with effect from today reduced the pump price for petrol in foreign currency by 0,75 percent to US$1,33 per litre from US$1,34.

In its latest fuel review update, Zera indicated that the price for diesel in foreign currency remained constant at US$1,32 a litre.

In local currency, the price of diesel has also been reduced to $111,43 per litre from $111,77 while petrol price has been adjusted to $112,62 from $112,96.

"Operators may sell at prices at below the cap depending on their trading advantages," said Zera.

Zera chief executive officer, Mr Edington Mazambani, was not immediately available to explain the adjustment as he was said to be in a board meeting.

Of late, the regulatory authority has been reviewing upwards the price of fuel citing a general rise in fuel prices on the international market.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Response to November 2020 results

19 mins ago | 36 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

32 mins ago | 70 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

36 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

54 mins ago | 258 Views

Hexco results out

55 mins ago | 128 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

55 mins ago | 241 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

56 mins ago | 320 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

3 hrs ago | 1769 Views

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

8 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

8 hrs ago | 1900 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

8 hrs ago | 1455 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

9 hrs ago | 1805 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

9 hrs ago | 699 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

9 hrs ago | 281 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

9 hrs ago | 997 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

9 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

9 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

9 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

9 hrs ago | 344 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

9 hrs ago | 221 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

9 hrs ago | 214 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

9 hrs ago | 63 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

18 hrs ago | 463 Views

11 Mwonzora senators vote with Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume arrested for picking litter in Mbare

20 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Drama at court as key witness is arrested

20 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Fidelity Printers appeals ruling

20 hrs ago | 521 Views

Ruwa school loses US$30 000 to robbers

20 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 2) sails through Senate

20 hrs ago | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days