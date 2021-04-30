Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
At least 16 farmers who were evicted on a farm in Concession left by its former owner under their care are challenging an eviction order granted by Bindura Magistrate court which cites Nicholas Mattison as the rightful owner of the property.

Bindura Messenger of Court and Mattison are cited as the first and second respondents respectively.

According to an application lodged by the applicants seen by this publication, the affected farmers cite that they ''grew'' up on the farm which was left in their hands by its former owner Charles De Burbure

Subsequently, they contend that Mattison, who has since occupied the farm has no legal right to evict them.

The application, which was lodged on April 6, 2021, contends that Mattison had no right to evict the farmers, without providing them with alternative accommodation.

"I have been staying at this homestead and as such the responded cannot arbitrarily evict me from my home without being offered an alternative accommodation," the application reads.

The applicants requested the court to rescind the eviction ruling.

Feedback Twitter @simbasitho
simbasithole@bulawayo24.com
WhatsApp +27 61 028 2354


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Police warn against fake news

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

1 hr ago | 97 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Response to November 2020 results

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Hexco results out

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 590 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

7 hrs ago | 2601 Views

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

12 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

12 hrs ago | 1028 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

12 hrs ago | 2187 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

12 hrs ago | 1596 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

12 hrs ago | 1922 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

12 hrs ago | 571 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

12 hrs ago | 758 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

12 hrs ago | 1184 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

12 hrs ago | 563 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

12 hrs ago | 1951 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

12 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

12 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

12 hrs ago | 704 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

12 hrs ago | 72 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

12 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

22 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days