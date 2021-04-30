Farmworkers challenge eviction order

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

At least 16 farmers who were evicted on a farm in Concession left by its former owner under their care are challenging an eviction order granted by Bindura Magistrate court which cites Nicholas Mattison as the rightful owner of the property.Bindura Messenger of Court and Mattison are cited as the first and second respondents respectively.According to an application lodged by the applicants seen by this publication, the affected farmers cite that they ''grew'' up on the farm which was left in their hands by its former owner Charles De BurbureSubsequently, they contend that Mattison, who has since occupied the farm has no legal right to evict them.The application, which was lodged on April 6, 2021, contends that Mattison had no right to evict the farmers, without providing them with alternative accommodation."I have been staying at this homestead and as such the responded cannot arbitrarily evict me from my home without being offered an alternative accommodation," the application reads.The applicants requested the court to rescind the eviction ruling.Feedback Twitter @simbasithosimbasithole@bulawayo24.comWhatsApp +27 61 028 2354