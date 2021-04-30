Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The High Court on Wednesday ended the two-month incarceration of Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and MDC Alliance youth activist Cecilia Chimbiri who are accused of addressing a press conference which authorities said breached Covid-19 regulations.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi of the Harare High Court who twice postponed his judgement, said he will give the duo their freedom even as he noted that they are likely to commit other offences.

"It remains a fact that their conduct stretches the court's patience… as such bail will be granted in strict conditions," the judge ruled.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, the judge said, are barred from addressing any gathering of more than 50 people as part of their release conditions.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested on March 5 and charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations after addressing a news conference on the steps of the Harare Magistrate's Court calling for the release of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe, who is serving a 14-month prison sentence for "resisting arrest and inciting public violence."

The two women have at least three other pending cases before the courts. Before their release on Wednesday, they had launched three unsuccessful bids to be granted bail.

Justice Chitapi said if criminal offences one is accused of involved related conduct, they constituted a threat to the criminal justice and bail system.

The judge however said a magistrate who turned down a bail application by the duo under changed circumstances was supposed to establish if they had established new facts.

Justice Chitapi agreed with defence lawyer Alec Muchadehama that Covid-19 regulations have been relaxed, and that Mamombe and Chimbiri were now allowed to address a gathering of not more than 50 people.

The judge still reserved criticism for the defence, saying their grounds of appeal were too generalised.

"My comment on the grounds of appeal is that they are generalised with no impact on their request. The appellants should have attacked the decision by the lower court to deny them bail," he said.

Chitapi said only one ground out of 12 submitted was compelling.

The judge said Mamombe and Chimbiri should give the criminal justice system a chance to determine their innocence than to continue re-offending, saying this was a mockery of the justice system.

He said Mamombe, as an MP, has much to lose if she disregards the law which she swore to uphold, but will give her another chance to reform.

The judge also warned her to respect her oath as a parliamentarian.

Justice Chitapi charged that Chimbiri was a "support cast" actress who only imitates or follows what Mamombe does.

Lawyers for the two women say they have never been convicted of any crime, and there is no basis to deny them bail on mere allegations.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police warn against fake news

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

1 hr ago | 86 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Response to November 2020 results

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

4 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

Hexco results out

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

7 hrs ago | 2572 Views

UK sanctions scuttle ambulances export to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Zanu-PF moots new party constitution

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Sad milestone for Zimbabwe democracy or momentous occasion?

12 hrs ago | 1028 Views

PDP wants Rukanda arrested for fraud, perjury

12 hrs ago | 2183 Views

'Mnangagwa speech thieves' skip bail

12 hrs ago | 1594 Views

D-Day for MDC Alliance duo

12 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to unleash soldiers on gold panners

12 hrs ago | 1920 Views

New AAG executive joins Zanu-PF campaign train

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chinese miner breaks silence on Dinde project

12 hrs ago | 756 Views

Bulawayo water points record spike in violence

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Ekusileni COVID-19 centre still closed a year on

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa can't have his cake and eat it

12 hrs ago | 1183 Views

New dispensation quite a joke

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

Tish Malaba turns novel into film

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Chitungwiza workers give strike notice

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

RBZ approves $500 million MSMEs facility

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to blame for 6,8% pass rate drop

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

Parly under pressure to pass PFM Bill

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

2 die in horrific city centre accident

12 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Kombi driver runs over traffic cop at roadblock

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Man assaults wife for not singing at funeral

12 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zanu-PF DCC lines up door-to-door visits

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo faces water crisis

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kazungula Bridge opening to boost Sadc trade

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

Bosso executive meets Tshinga Dube, Obert Mpofu

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Ex-Bulawayo Town Clerk Dr Michael Ndubiwa dies

12 hrs ago | 686 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation rate now at 194%

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

Medical practitioners trained outside Zimbabwe told to register

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sangoma in court over trio's death

12 hrs ago | 702 Views

National Sports Stadium gets greenlight

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa's supporters disrupt Mwonzora's meeting

12 hrs ago | 880 Views

Witness arrested for implicating Chiyangwa

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

Maize harvesting in full swing across the country

12 hrs ago | 72 Views

Health facilities upgrade accelerated

12 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri bail ruling postponed

22 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days