Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa is considering a legal change for drivers of South African-registered commercial vehicles that will end recognition of driving licences for some classes obtained in foreign countries and insist that all licences for such drivers must be obtained in South Africa.

The South African Road Freight Association sees this as a back-door route to preventing foreigners from being employed by South African freight companies. While the proposed changes do not ban foreigners, they would, if enacted, require foreigners to undergo the long and expensive process of training and testing to get the South African licences, and that would probably require, at least for the testing stage, that they were legal residents of South Africa. Yet residence requires the employment that comes once the licences have been obtained.

Many South African transport companies are happy to hire foreigners, especially for vehicles travelling outside the country, since there are a limited number of South African drivers prepared to undertake these long trips. But at some stage in their journeys they need to drive on South African roads.

At present the special permits needed in South Africa for commercial vehicles can be issued against the production of recognised foreign drivers licences, along with other requirements, but the system does allow those who trained and were tested in several foreign countries to qualify fairly quickly for the required public vehicle  permits.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

50 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

54 mins ago | 336 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 933 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 960 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 710 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1263 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days