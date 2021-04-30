Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been suspended by the governing party, following his continued refusal to step aside as mandated by the party's NEC.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) finalised his fate earlier this week, when he failed to honour the party's step aside rule at the end of the 30-day deadline.

Magashule's suspension letter, dated 3 May and seemingly drafted by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, says the NWC had received a report from the party's top six officials through a team led by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on the proposed terms and conditions regulating the participation and conduct of members during the period that they step aside voluntarily.

Duarte informed Magashule that he was temporarily suspended, effective from Monday, until his corruption trial is wrapped up.

Magashule was charged and released on R200 000 bail in November after he appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 21 charges of corruption and fraud, alternatively theft and money laundering relating to a multimillion-rand asbestos audit contract scandal in the Free State.

His suspension means he may is not allowed to carry out any of his duties as secretary-general, represent the organisation publicly, or make any public pronouncements. He is also prohibited from mobilising any ANC structures on matters both related or unrelated to his stepping aside.


Source - The Citizen.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

50 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

55 mins ago | 336 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 935 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 710 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1264 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days