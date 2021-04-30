MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

News / National

AN MDC-Alliance official Mr Elliot Pfebve will today be slugging it out with six other candidates in Walsall North in Britain.Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Pfebve, who was the MDC-A representative at last year UK-Africa Investment Summit said he felt honoured to represent the Labour Party."The Labour announces its best Team for 6th May 2021 local election, I am honoured to make it to the top as the only Black African."I chose to be part of Labour because of its core values of being a grassroots party that believes in equality of opportunities, just society and a health and social care that put lives before profits."I grew up embedded in those values and I believe that through community engagements, a Labour councillor, I will make the difference to people of Short Heath," said Mr Pvebve.Last year, the MDC-A secretary for international relations Ms Gladys Hlatshwayo was quoted in the opposition media confirming that opposition was going to be represented at the UK-African summit by Mr Pfebve."We are indeed attending the summit and Pfebve will be our representative there. We are registered for the summit because it benefits us as a party," she was quoted saying.Political analysts have said Mr Pfebve's participation in the UK elections as a candidate is not only an indication of the links between the MDC Alliance and Western Governments, but also a sign that many have lost faith in the opposition.One analyst, Collin Maradzano said: "This latest event is not a mere coincidence, but part of a huge scheme which had sought to achieve their so-called failed regime change. Their hope was anchored on derailing the now globally hailed successful land reform exercise."After having realised the futility of their ill-fated plans, gullibility is now the order of the day hence their carelessness in handling their affairs. Their proxies where they had invested heavily have become political liabilities. Even a blind man can now see the obvious unholy alliance which exist between this now tired political forces."