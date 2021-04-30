Latest News Editor's Choice


Mhango tips Bosso for success

by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS midfielder, Winston Mhango, believes the Bulawayo giants will be among the top clubs competing for honours this year.

Bosso have been reinforcing their team ahead of the scheduled return of domestic football this month.

Mhango joined the club as a free agent, following the expiry of his contract, at Kabwe Warriors of Zambia. He has settled in well at Bosso and believes they have a strong side which can match any team in the battle for honours.

The midfielder is one of the new faces expected to add value to the country's oldest football club.

The other arrivals include 2019 Soccer Star of the Year Joel "Josta'' Ngodzo, rightback Crispen Ncube, utility player Pritchard Mpelele, winger Toto Banda and strikers Lynoth Chikuhwa and Keith Mavunga. Ngodzo has returned home to his old club where he first made his name. "First of all, I would like to say I am very humbled to be part of this Highlanders family," he told the club's website yesterday.

"It has been great and I am happy to be part of this great team. We have a good team. "There is competition in every department.

"If we can stay united, and work hard towards one goal, we have a team that is capable to compete for honours."

The gritty midfielder made his Bosso debut against bitter rivals Dynamos, in the Presidential Independence Trophy, at the National Sports Stadium, last month. He played 63 minutes before making way for returning midfielder, Ngodzo. Bosso lost the match 0-2.

Mhango moved to Zambia after being lured by his former coach, Tennant Chilumba, at Kabwe Warriors. Chilumba had previously coached him during the coach's stint in this country's top-flight league.

Before joining the Zambian outfit in 2018, Mhango had established himself as a vital cog at FC Platinum.
