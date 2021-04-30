Zanu PF restructures

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu PF Harare Province is expected to hold a cell restructuring exercise this weekend to accommodate new members joining the party.This comes as the party's progressive policies that resonate with the public and its open door policy have resulted in many people, including former MDC legislators joining the party.New members, some of whom have never been members of any political party, are also flocking to Zanu PF, which they say has the future of the nation at heart. The party is targeting to mobilise 5 million votes for the 2023 harmonised elections to ensure a resounding victory.The party's provincial Secretary for Administration Ephraim Fundukwa said the province will embark on cell restructuring exercise as directed by the party leadership"We have been tasked by the party leadership to set up structures of the party. The youth league led by Emmanuel Mahachi, the War veterans league and the Women's League led by Betty Kaseke have already submitted their mobilisation strategy. We are rearing to go," said Fundukwa. Fundukwa said the completion of restructuring would attract new membership and woo opposition supporters."We want to make sure that our cells are intact. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic some of our cell structures have been affected. We want to re-ignite the revolutionary train,".After the cell restructuring exercise, he said the province will set up the branch and then the district structures.