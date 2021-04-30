NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

News / National

by Staff reporter

MOBILE telecommunications giant, NetOne, has unveiled plans to expand business by tapping into opportunities from online digital entertainment products.The State-owned entity says it is ready to launch a "host of game-changing" products as it ventures into the arena of online digital theatre. It said this was in response to a growing appetite for digital content in the past few years, which presents itself as a business opportunity and key service to the nation."NetOne is targeting to launch a new online product termed 'One World Album' towards the end of May," said the company in a Press release on Wednesday."The game-changing platform is a musical showcase of some of Zimbabwe's top musical acts. Award-winning and headliner artistes are all lined up for the 'OneWorld Album', a great opportunity to share their new content and express diversity."According to the company, the "One World Album" will premiere on NetOne's new social media and web channel dubbed "One TV", also set to be launched simultaneously this month. NetOne expects the launch of the new products to assist in uniting Zimbabweans through music."Music celebrates and demonstrates the heart of a nation and so many customers regardless of their age, listen to safe and hope inspiring music," said the company."NetOne has partnered great and legendary musicians in the past, like the late Oliver Mtukudzi and the union turned out magical and life-changing".The company said in launching the One World Album and new online entertainment products, its strategy was to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with its brand."Both NetOne product and non-product related content will be broadcast through this channel with the target of informing, educating and entertaining customers in a modern way," said the company.