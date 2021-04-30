Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MOBILE telecommunications giant, NetOne, has unveiled plans to expand business by tapping into opportunities from online digital entertainment products.

The State-owned entity says it is ready to launch a "host of game-changing" products as it ventures into the arena of online digital theatre. It said this was in response to a growing appetite for digital content in the past few years, which presents itself as a business opportunity and key service to the nation.

"NetOne is targeting to launch a new online product termed 'One World Album' towards the end of May," said the company in a Press release on Wednesday.

"The game-changing platform is a musical showcase of some of Zimbabwe's top musical acts. Award-winning and headliner artistes are all lined up for the 'OneWorld Album', a great opportunity to share their new content and express diversity."

According to the company, the "One World Album" will premiere on NetOne's new social media and web channel dubbed "One TV", also set to be launched simultaneously this month. NetOne expects the launch of the new products to assist in uniting Zimbabweans through music.

"Music celebrates and demonstrates the heart of a nation and so many customers regardless of their age, listen to safe and hope inspiring music," said the company.

"NetOne has partnered great and legendary musicians in the past, like the late Oliver Mtukudzi and the union turned out magical and life-changing".

The company said in launching the One World Album and new online entertainment products, its strategy was to broadcast shareable, interactive and sustained content that will motivate the customer to want to always be in touch with its brand.

"Both NetOne product and non-product related content will be broadcast through this channel with the target of informing, educating and entertaining customers in a modern way," said the company.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

51 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

55 mins ago | 340 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 946 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 710 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1264 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days