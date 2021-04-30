Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEAN youths have been challenged to be proactive and apply for land at relevant offices in their respective districts and provinces to be placed on the waiting list.Youths have been vocal at various fora about being sidelined in the allocation of land for agriculture and other economic activities.They say when the country's land reform was implemented, only about two percent youths got land. The Zanu-PF Youth League has also been raising the issue at the party's successive conferences.Youths can now access land in their respective areas as long as they apply and go through the relevant offices as the Second Republic is committed to empowering them.Lands Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka urged youths to also consider joint ventures. "I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 8 April, 2021 pertaining to the above matter. You are hereby advised that the Ministry has already complied with the directive to prioritise youths in land allocation.In this regard you are advised to approach provinces and districts where land is allocated," said Dr Masuka responding to Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau's letter. Dr Masuku also urged the youths to enter into joint ventures for successful agricultural enterprises even in cases where they do not own the land.In an interview, Chirau encouraged young Zimbabweans to formalise their need for land by applying to Government through relevant offices."The background to this matter is that when land reform started only about two percent youths got land and youths have been saying we want land and resolutions were made that they should get but there was no formalisation of the issue."We are thankful to President Mnangagwa because in 2017 we begged him and he directed the Ministry to ensure that at least a minimum of 20 percent of the land should go to the youths. We then wrote to the Minister of Lands because we wanted this to be formalised so that land committees in each province are guided accordingly," said Chirau.He said youths should directly apply to their respective district or provincial offices and the Youth League on its part was communicating with Provincial Affairs Ministers. In Matabeleland North, land use includes crop and livestock farming, conservancies and safaris among others.