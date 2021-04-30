Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

News / National

by Staff reporter

LONG-TIME Highlanders benefactor Tshinga Dube says he is waiting for the club to decide what to do with the beast he donated to them at their annual general meeting held in March.Dube pledged a cow to the club that was supposed to be slaughtered to provide meat to members that attended the AGM but the Bosso leadership said they could not slaughter it due to Covid-19 and would decide later what to do with it."I'm not worried about what people say on social media, especially about the cow I pledged. It (cow) is there and I'm waiting for the club leadership to decide what to do with it. That was a gift to the club and remember, this is not the first time I have donated to Highlanders. I've always done so because of the love I have for ithimu yethu and will continue assisting wherever I can," said Dube.Some Highlanders followers had been inquiring about the cow Dube pledged. Dube also confirmed meeting the Highlanders' executive led by new chairman Johnfat Sibanda and described it as "fruitful" although he declined to divulge contents of the meeting."It was a fruitful meeting we had. I can't say what was discussed as most of the stuff you wrote about," said Dube.The Bosso delegation that met Dube was made up of chairman Sibanda, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele and committee member Mgcini Mafu.On Monday they also paid a courtesy call on Zanu-PF Secretary for administration Obert Mpofu at his Bulawayo offices. Victoria Falls-based club secretary Morgan Gaza Dube did not attend the two meetings.Sources said the executive pleaded with Dube to facilitate an "introductory" meeting with President Mnangagwa and also discussed the club's Inyathi gold mining venture.