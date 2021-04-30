Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
LONG-TIME Highlanders benefactor Tshinga Dube says he is waiting for the club to decide what to do with the beast he donated to them at their annual general meeting held in March.

Dube pledged a cow to the club that was supposed to be slaughtered to provide meat to members that attended the AGM but the Bosso leadership said they could not slaughter it due to Covid-19 and would decide later what to do with it.

"I'm not worried about what people say on social media, especially about the cow I pledged. It (cow) is there and I'm waiting for the club leadership to decide what to do with it. That was a gift to the club and remember, this is not the first time I have donated to Highlanders. I've always done so because of the love I have for ithimu yethu and will continue assisting wherever I can," said Dube.

Some Highlanders followers had been inquiring about the cow Dube pledged. Dube also confirmed meeting the Highlanders' executive led by new chairman Johnfat Sibanda and described it as "fruitful" although he declined to divulge contents of the meeting.

"It was a fruitful meeting we had. I can't say what was discussed as most of the stuff you wrote about," said Dube.

The Bosso delegation that met Dube was made up of chairman Sibanda, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele and committee member Mgcini Mafu.

On Monday they also paid a courtesy call on Zanu-PF Secretary for administration Obert Mpofu at his Bulawayo offices. Victoria Falls-based club secretary Morgan Gaza Dube did not attend the two meetings.

Sources said the executive pleaded with Dube to facilitate an "introductory" meeting with President Mnangagwa and also discussed the club's Inyathi gold mining venture.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

51 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

56 mins ago | 343 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 950 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 710 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1264 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3534 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days