Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FIVE new irrigation schemes are set to be established in Gwanda district in Matabeleland South province as part of measures to enhance food production.

Matabeleland South is under natural regions four and five and as such receives little rainfall.

The identified sites are Makokwe in Ward 12, Makapaka in Ward 18, Tuli-Manyange in Ward 14, Mtshazo in Ward 7 and Silikwe in Ward 3.

Irrigation infrastructure development is at the heart of Government's climate-proofing interventions meant to increase food production.

Dilapidated infrastructure at the existing 78 large-scale irrigation schemes has seen capacity being reduced to about 60 percent.

Speaking during a recent irrigation strategy meeting, Gwanda acting district development co-ordinator, Mr Thulani Moyo said plans were underway to establish new schemes and rehabilitate old ones as part of measures to increase cultivation of crops under irrigation.

Ward 14 councillor Mr Phineas Maphosa said all irrigation schemes should be adequately equipped to boost production.

Councillors were asked to identify old irrigation schemes that need rehabilitation and schools without water so that boreholes could be drilled.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days