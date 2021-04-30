Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of former Labour minister Priscah Mupfumira on criminal abuse of office charges resumed yesterday where she claimed that her charge sheet did not specify the duties she allegedly abused.

Mupfumira, who is being charged together Ngoni Masoka, who was permanent secretary in the Labour ministry, appeared before magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Represented by Admire Rubaya, Mupfumira said she did not instruct anyone at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to violate rules as she did not run the organisation on a daily basis.

"The first accused (Mupfumira) is at a loss as to how to defend herself without embarrassing herself in her defence in that the charge sheet read to her does not set out the specific duty or duties that she allegedly unlawfully and intentionally abused," Rubaya said.

"It does not set out how the alleged duty or duties should have been carried out and it does not outline how she derogated from the lawful discharge of the undisclosed duty or duties as a minister in the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe."

Mupfumira denied giving instructions to the NSSA management on the institution's investment projects.

She said NSSA management was made up of many individuals, making the allegation by the State in the charge sheet inconceivable.

"Mupfumira denies ever giving Masoka any alleged instruction for him to allegedly enter into any offtake housing project contracts on behalf of NSSA without a NSSA board approval and/or without going through the tender process," Rubaya submitted.

He said Mupfumira was just a government minister and not an executive official at NSSA.

The former minister said she was targeted because she was accused of financing a Zanu PF faction known as Lacoste, which was allegedly aligned to then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She said the allegations were raised by the late former President Robert Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao.

Zhuwao is currently in exile after fleeing the country following a November 2017 military coup which catapulted Mnangagwa to power.

The matter was postponed to May 26 for trial continuation.

Meanwhile, Mupfumira's application to be tried separately from her co-accused, Masoka, was dismissed by Harare magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.

Mupfumira is jointly charged for graft with Masoka, who is former permanent secretary of the Labour ministry.

She said since they were jointly charged, Masoka could not be compelled to give evidence on her behalf as an accused person yet he was her competent and compellable witness.

In his ruling, Mutevedzi said it would be difficult for the prosecution to prove their case against Mupfumira without linking them to the actions of the accused, hence it would jeopardise the State's case.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

51 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

56 mins ago | 343 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 951 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1264 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days