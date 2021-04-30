Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZESA's debt to Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) rose to US$97 million last year, up from just over US$45 million in 2019, the Mozambican power supplier HCB says.

Zimbabwe was the second largest debtor to HCB in 2020, after EDM, Mozambique's power utility, according to HCB's financial statements for 2020. HCB operates the Cabora Bassa Dam on the Zambezi River, a major power supplier to the region.

Zesa imports part of its power from Mozambique to make up for low electricity generation at its ageing plants in Zimbabwe. While power supply improved last year from the energy crisis of 2019, the country imported at least 30% of its power requirements, according to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera).

The country's power demand stands at between 1 400 megawatts (MW) and 1 500MW, but Zesa mostly generated less than 900MW last year. Output as at Wednesday was 1 317MW.

Zera has said Zesa wants to raise its tariffs.

"In short, Zesa is incapacitated because of the level of tariff which is sitting at roughly US$0,75 cents when we are supposed to be upwards of US$0,10 cents per unit," said Zera chairman David Madzikanda.

In 2019, HCB and South Africa's Eskom drew close to cutting Zimbabwe off over unpaid bills. Zimbabwe, however, cleared its debts with the South African company last year.

"Zimbabwe does not owe Eskom of South Africa anything for electricity supply. All accounts are fully paid for," a spokesperson for Eskom says.

Power utilities across the region buy power from HCB, which is 85% owned by the Mozambican government. In 2020, it produced 15 350 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power, 4,7% more than in 2019. Eskom owes HCB about US$38 million, from US$34 million in 2019.

The Southern African Power Pool also draws power from HCB.

Zimbabwe's plan to cut power imports involves investment in extending the life of six units at Hwange Thermal Power Station and adding two new units.

Before the Kariba Hydro-Electric Power Station upgrade added 300MW to the 750MW hydro-electrical plant in March 2018, the Hwange thermal station was the country's biggest.

To fix diminishing output due to frequent breakdowns of its antiquated plants, Hwange is adding two new units, 7 and 8, at a cost of US$1,1 billion.

In February, government authorised a US$310 million line of credit from the Export and Import Bank of India, a project to expand the life of Hwange 1 to 6 thermal power station.

Last year, government floated a tender for 500MW solar power projects, hoping investments in renewables will also cut the electricity deficit.

Source - newZWire

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

51 mins ago | 20 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

56 mins ago | 345 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

1 hr ago | 955 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

2 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF restructures

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

14 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Police warn against fake news

14 hrs ago | 893 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

15 hrs ago | 690 Views

Response to November 2020 results

16 hrs ago | 961 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

17 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

17 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Hexco results out

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

17 hrs ago | 1265 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

19 hrs ago | 3535 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days