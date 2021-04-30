Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Ndebele king Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo one of the three claimants to the throne has begun wide consultations with stakeholders in a bid to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue.The Gukurahundi onslaught resulted in the massacre of Ndebele civilians by the North Korea-trained Fifth Brigade soldiers between 1982 and 1987.The killings culminated in the signing of the Unity Accord between PF Zapu and Zanu PF in November 1987.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged citizens to openly discuss the matter to foster national healing."The king is doing consultations over the issue to find the way forward," the king's spokesperson Bornman Khumalo said."There are a lot of experts playing an advisory role to the king on the issue and a correct position will be advised to the nation to correct the anomaly that was created by this act.''The king was said to be working closely with other kings in the region."There is light at the end of the tunnel despite the fact that all efforts were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The king is calling on church leaders to also stand up to meet him in his cause,'' he said.Bulelani was installed by the Ndebele clan to succeed King Lobengula, who was overthrown by colonial forces during the First Matabele War of1893.His coronation took place at a private ceremony in Bulawayo on September 28, 2018.