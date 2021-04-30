Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is considering the mass killing of elephants, known as culling, for the first time since 1988 to reduce the 100 000-strong population of the animals.

The government of Zimbabwe, which has the world's second-largest population of elephants after neighbouring Botswana, maintains that the large number of the animals is leading to destruction of habitat needed by other species and an increasing number of dangerous human-elephant interactions.

"We are trying to see ways in which we can reduce the numbers. We have to discuss it at policy level as government," Mangaliso Ndlovu, the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister, said Wednesday in an interview carried by the state-controlled Zimpapers Television Network. "Options are on the table, including culling." No further details were given.

While elephant numbers have fallen in total over the last few decades, Southern African nations, including Zimbabwe, have seen their populations of the animals rise. While culling has been avoided across the region after protests from environmental activists, Botswana and Zimbabwe have in recent years asserted the right to manage their elephant numbers as they see fit.

50 000 culled

"It's an option but not a decision yet," Ndlovu said by text message. "We will obviously rely on scientific advice."

The southern African nation is undergoing a review of its Parks and Wildlife Act to collate views on how to better manage its wildlife resources.

Zimbabwe killed more than 50 000 elephants when it carried out culling on five occasions between 1965 and 1988, according to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Uganda, Zambia and South Africa have also culled elephants in the past.

Other methods of population control include contraception and translocation.



Source - Bloomberg

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mamombe snubs supporters, sneaks out of prison

3 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Are new-technology online casinos overtaking the old online casinos?

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

We are vindicated!!! Mwonzora is indeed a Zanu puppet: MDC Veterans Activists Association (MDC VAA)

5 hrs ago | 1426 Views

'Today Mwonzora joined Zanu PF to destroy Constitution' - stillborn 'MDC child' we should have rejected back in 2013

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

Magashule 'suspends' Ramaphosa as ANC president

5 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Ex-mayor dumps Mwonzora's MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Ndebele 'king' seeks closure on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to fall below 55%, says RBZ

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe's energy import debt shoots to US$97m

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe gets top ranking for managing COVID-19 vaccination

6 hrs ago | 774 Views

My charges aren't clear, says Mupfumira

6 hrs ago | 708 Views

Gwanda identifies 5 new irrigation scheme sites

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Tshinga Dube waiting for Bosso instruction

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwean youths urged to apply for land

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

NetOne taps into online digital entertainment

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic without running water

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bumper harvest for Matabeleland

6 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu PF restructures

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mhango tips Bosso for success

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bogus immigration officers up for extortion

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

MDC Alliance official in UK poll race

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

Ramaphosa suspends SG Magashule

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Schools not allowed to withhold exam results

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

NRZ working to modernise operations

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

South Africa mulls foreign driving licences ban

7 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Judge tells Mamombe to respect laws she swore to uphold

17 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Police warn against fake news

17 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe should now embrace racial minorities

17 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe continues to endure crises of unimaginable proportions

17 hrs ago | 417 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

19 hrs ago | 311 Views

Farmworkers challenge eviction order

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Response to November 2020 results

20 hrs ago | 1018 Views

ZimSwitch partners with Visa in ZImbabwe

20 hrs ago | 784 Views

The technologies set to change the future of energy

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe reduces fuel pump price

21 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Zimbabwean gay denied asylum in SA

21 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Hexco results out

21 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mamombe out on $20,000 bail

21 hrs ago | 809 Views

Malian woman gives birth to 9 babies

21 hrs ago | 1432 Views

'Cheating' cop bashed by hubby

23 hrs ago | 3760 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days